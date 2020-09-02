Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresShop E!VideosPhotos
Erika Jayne and Denise Richards Face Off Over Threesome Comment in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exclusive first look: Erika and Lisa Rinna go to war with Denise

It's an Erika Jayne-Denise Richards face-off.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and things are tense to say the least. The preview begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up a particularly sensitive topic.

"I want to ask Erika about a comment she made on the show," Cohen says. "People were very upset by, on social media, when you said that perhaps Denise's daughters already knew something..."

Cohen is of course referencing earlier this season when Denise chastised her co-stars for talking about threesomes during a barbecue where her teenage daughters were present and overheard their conversation.

"I think if your 14-year-old daughter is asking you 'Mom, what is a threesome?' or 'Why were you guys talking about that?'" Dort Kemsley says in a flashback clip and Erika responds, "They already know if they haven't had one already."

In reply to Andy's question, Erika defends herself in the preview saying, "That comment was about teenagers and not about her daughters. And it is true, teenagers have sex. They have gay sex, straight sex, threesomes. That's what's happening. Stop the false outrage."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

When Denise says she was upset by the comment, Erika fires back, "So you thought it was about your daughters and not about teenagers in general? Of course you did, because that's convenient for you."

Then, Lisa Rinna brings up Denise's social media behavior and the hate she and her co-stars received online this season. "You liked a comment that said Lisa Rinna should lose her job," Erika tells Denise.

While Denise claims she like the tweet "by accident," the other ladies aren't buying it.

"Denise, you liked the tweet and in liking the tweet, it says everything," Rinna says, addressing Denise directly. "And again, you did it in a public forum. You liked a tweet like that that was so vile and so nasty, you knew exactly what you were doing. Don't you f--k around with me and lie to me about that."

photos
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 10 Reunion Looks

"I'm not lying to you," Richards claims. Check out the fiery preview above.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock starting Sept. 20!

Scroll down to see all the ladies' fierce reunion looks.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"Reunion look season 10.. dress @alexperryofficial @alexperry007 shoes @aminamuaddiofficial make up @glambypamelab hair @princeangelll @beautybyblair.me," the RHOBH OG said. "Thanks for helping me get out of my quarantine lewk and look presentable #rhobh"

Instagram
Erika Jayne

"Reunion Season 10 #RHOBH," the"XXpen$ive" artist relayed. "Baby doll eyes

Instagram
Lisa Rinna

"Reunion look," the Melrose Place alum said of her ensemble. "Her name is Joan as in Crawford. #RHOBH"

Cibelle Levi/Celebrity Photographer
Dorit Kemsley

Dorit simply tagged her photographer, Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi, for this Instagram post. Later, she added, "Season 10 reunion #RHOBH."

Instagram
Teddi Mellencamp

"Bravo released our reunion looks today! Thanks to @alixandriacapparelli @laurarugetti I can totally feel your smiles underneath those masks," the mother of three wrote.

Instagram
Garcelle Beauvais

"Well I guess the cats out of the bag #ReunionLook #rhobh @bravotv," the Coming to America actress shared. "It was important to me to use a black designer and the icing on the cake she's #Haitian @jovana_benoit #jovanalouis thank you to my amazing glam team #makeup @jjulesbeauty @keevahair @tazzbeck @area headpiece jewelry by @asasoltan @stuartweitzman #season10"

Instagram
Sutton Stracke

"#RHOBH reunion look," Sutton stated. "Love my glam team: hair @travisivanhair makeup @glambynawel Dress @pamellaroland tried and true shoes @manoloblahnik"

