Save up to 70% at Wayfair's Labor Day 2020 Blowout Sale

It's a three day weekend and you know what that means: more time to shop. Wayfair has a major blowout going on with up to 70% off. You can save up to 60% off on outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture, living room seating and bedding. Then there's up to 55% off on dining furniture, office furniture and lighting. Enjoy up to 50% off on storage solutions and bathroom vanities. Score up to 70% off on wall art and so much more.
Below, shop some of the highlights from the sale!
'Mod Shapes Blue Navy and Peach Overlapping Abstract' by Victoria Borges Graphic Art
We love the color scheme of this abstract artwork.
Blomquist Side Chair Set of Four
These perfect dining chairs add a midcentury feel and are available in three colors. You're receiving a set of four.
Stovall Velvet Upholstered Side Chair Set of Two
How cool is the gold handle on the back of these velvet side chairs? You can buy them in five colors.
Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror
We love the Scandi feel of this vanity set. Its big drawers have enough space for all of your make-up.
Francesca Two-Drawer Nightstand
Check out the texture on this two-drawer nightstand. It can also act as an end table in your living room.
Martello 101 Inch Velvet Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
How chic is this velvet L-shaped couch? It's available in four colors and you're scoring 40% off on it.
Kayla Lounge Chair
We love the solid wood arms on this lounge chair that's available in three fabrics. It's both contemporary and rustic.
Warlick Oriental Gray/Taupe Area Rug
No, you're not seeing things: You really do get 91% off on this beautiful area rug with a global-inspired design.
Kinzie Outdoor Three-Piece Bistro Set with Cushions
How perfect is this outdoor three-piece bistro set with rocking chairs? It's made of an all-weather resin wicker.
Tripp Patio Daybed with Sunbrella Cushions
This daybed is not only comfy to lounge on, but also protects you from the sun. You can collapse the canopy if you're looking to catch some rays.
