Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Already Here

It's the first day of September and so obviously, it's time to start thinking about Halloween.

The parties and the trick or treating might be a little different this year, but the television content remains plentiful and nearly endless even if you only ever watch one channel for the entire month of October. Freeform has blessed us all with the schedule for its annual "31 Nights of Halloween," during which you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 14 times, Casper a total of 12 times and one of three Ghostbusters movies 19 times.

Other offerings include Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, Matilda, Hotel Transylvania, Twitches, Jumanji, Sleepy Hollow, the first three Scream movies and even your favorite Halloween movie of all: Shrek.

It all kicks off Thursday, Oct. 1 with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and ends Saturday, Oct. 31 with the original Ghostbusters, so get your costumes and candy ready for 31 nights on your couch with the full schedule and a spooky trailer to go with it.