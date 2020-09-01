Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Is Already Here

It's the first day of September and so obviously, it's time to start thinking about Halloween.
The parties and the trick or treating might be a little different this year, but the television content remains plentiful and nearly endless even if you only ever watch one channel for the entire month of October. Freeform has blessed us all with the schedule for its annual "31 Nights of Halloween," during which you can watch Hocus Pocus a total of 14 times, Casper a total of 12 times and one of three Ghostbusters movies 19 times.
Other offerings include Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, Matilda, Hotel Transylvania, Twitches, Jumanji, Sleepy Hollow, the first three Scream movies and even your favorite Halloween movie of all: Shrek.
It all kicks off Thursday, Oct. 1 with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and ends Saturday, Oct. 31 with the original Ghostbusters, so get your costumes and candy ready for 31 nights on your couch with the full schedule and a spooky trailer to go with it.
Watch the trailer below!
Here's the full schedule:
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Oct. 2
11:00 a.m. The Goonies
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Saturday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. The Goonies
10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The Craft
Sunday, Oct. 4
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, Oct. 5
11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
Tuesday, Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II
6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. Matilda
4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
6:00 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, Oct. 8
12:00 p.m. Matilda
2:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
4:30 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies
Friday, Oct. 9
11:30 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
2:20 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:00 a.m. The Mummy (1999)
10:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns
1:05 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
3:35 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2 – Freeform Premiere
9:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Sunday, Oct. 11
7:00 a.m. The Mummy Returns
10:05 a.m. Casper (1995)
12:10 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
7:40 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9:50 p.m. Twitches
11:55 p.m. Twitches Too
Monday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — Freeform Premiere
12:30 p.m. Halloweentown
2:30 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
5:00 p.m. Shrek
7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. The Scorpion King — Freeform Premiere
Tuesday, Oct. 13
11:00 a.m. The Goonies
1:35 p.m. Scared Shrekless
2:05 p.m. Shrek
4:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
6:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
8:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Casper (1995)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
Thursday, Oct. 15
7:00 a.m. Scream 3
11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
3:30 p.m. Scream
6:00 p.m. Scream 2
8:30 p.m. The Craft
12:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
Friday, Oct. 16
11:30 a.m. The Craft
2:00 p.m. Matilda
4:00 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6:00 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters, University
12:00 a.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
12:30 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Saturday, Oct. 17
7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
8:55 a.m. Matilda
10:55 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:40 p.m. Beetlejuice
7:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
9:55 p.m. Halloweentown
12:00 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 18
7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
11:00 a.m. Twitches
1:05 p.m. Twitches Too
3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. Gremlins
Monday, Oct. 19
11:00 a.m. Matilda
1:00 p.m. Gremlins
3:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:30 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:30 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:30 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
8:00 p.m. Ghostbusters II
12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wednesday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
1:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
4:00 p.m. Ghostbuster II
6:30 p.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
2:35 p.m. The Mummy (1999)
5:45 p.m. The Mummy Returns
8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. Scream
4:00 p.m. Scream 2
6:30 p.m. Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Saturday, Oct. 24
7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. Halloweentown
10:05 a.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
12:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
2:10 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016) – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 25
7:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
9:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
11:30 a.m. The Craft
2:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
4:05 p.m. Addams Family Values
6:10 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, Oct. 26
11:00 a.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
1:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. Twitches
5:00 p.m. Twitches Too
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Tuesday, Oct. 27
11:00 a.m. Casper (1995)
1:00 p.m. Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
4:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Wednesday, Oct. 28
12:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)
2:30 p.m. Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
4:30 p.m. Matilda
6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
8:30 p.m. Monsters University
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Thursday, Oct. 29
12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
5:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Friday, Oct. 30
11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — "Treehouse of Horror"
Saturday, Oct. 31
7:00 a.m. Twitches
9:00 a.m. Twitches Too
11:00 a.m. Halloweentown
1:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
3:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
For fans who live in LA, they can kick off the "31 Nights of Halloween" event with a trip to Freeform's Halloween Road, a drive-through experience that includes live entertainment, photo opportunities, plenty of surprises and scenes from nostalgic Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.
Tickets will be available starting Sept. 12, and the event runs Oct. 2 through Oct. 4.