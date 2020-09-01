Watch a New Girl Arrive on Love Island and Shake Up Multiple Couples

There's nothing like a new arrival to shake things up on Love Island.

This time, it's a new lady, and she's already making moves on a guy who's just made things official with his partner...or has he? E! News has an exclusive first look at the Monday, Sept. 1 episode in which Lauren Coogan, who hails from the UK, arrives at the rooftop villa. As one of the guys says, she comes in and changes "the whole vibe of the villa." They also really like her butt.

Connor and Mackenzie have been coupled up since day one, and if you ask her, they've made things official. If you ask him, that's not quite accurate. And if you ask newbie Lauren, Mackenzie is "controlling."

"It's not completely there yet," he tells Lauren when she congratulates him on having a girlfriend, and she clearly knows what she's doing.

"You poor boy," she says.