Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tribute to Princess Diana Would Have Gotten Her Stamp of Approval

More than a decade since Princess Diana's untimely death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have honored the unforgettable royal in a way that Diana herself would have loved.
Monday, Aug. 31 marked 23 years since Harry and Prince William's famous mother was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. The beloved princess of Wales was 36 years old. Much has happened since Diana's passing, most notably the growth of her two young sons into married men and fathers carrying on her philanthropic legacy. While Diana never got to meet the women they would marry, Harry and his famous partner honored her memory on Monday in a thoughtful and moving way.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple masked up and surprised children at the Preschool Learning Center, a program of the Assistance League of Los Angeles that provides free early education services to kids in need, where they helped the youngsters replant the center's garden. The center is not foreign to Markle, who attended middle and high school nearby. The wife and husband, who are now California residents, have also volunteered at the center before.
As can be seen in pictures shared on social media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not afraid to get their hands dirty as they helped the group of kids plant flowers and vegetables, which the little ones watered with the help of adorable elephant-shaped watering cans.
In addition to the petunias and tomatoes, wildflowers and sweet peas for the garden, the couple personally brought along Forget-Me-Not seeds to plant in honor of Diana's favorite flower—a subtle, but perfectly fitting and uplifting tribute for the sad occasion.
The couple's duties did not stop at the garden. Archie Harrison's mom and dad also read books about gardening and vegetables to the students, including the story of Jack and the Beanstalk. Music was also a highlight of the visit as they all listened to children's nursery tunes while gardening, inspiring some of the kids to sing and dance.
"They spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating," the Assistance League described in an Instagram post. "We truly appreciate their time and care for our students."
As for the late Diana, the afternoon spent with children definitely sounds like something she would have cleared her schedule to join.