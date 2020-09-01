8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast Cannon's Class

Kanye West sat down with Nick Cannon for the latest episode of his podcast Cannon's Class, and throughout the 44-minute conversation, the two discussed everything from the Taylor Swift-VMAs controversy to his 2016 hospitalization.
The rapper also discussed his ongoing presidential campaign, including the origins of his own political banner "the Birthday Party" and one of the issues he's most passionate about: abortion.
As E! readers recall, Kanye opened up about the topic at his first-ever presidential rally in North Charleston in July. He detailed a significant moment in his life when he and Kim Kardashian learned they were expecting their first child together, North West, and they both initially contemplated abortion before deciding against it in the end.
Read more bombshells from the podcast episode—which is being billed as "part 1" of "one of the most open interviews" Cannon's Class has ever seen—by scrolling through the below.
1. On campaign security:
"I should have a vest on right now...like, I always knew I was going to wear a vest as part of my campaign," Kanye explained, referencing the bulletproof vest he's previously worn while delivering speeches as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.
Nick replied, "We dangerous when we speak!"
"At the beginning, middle and the end of the day, I'm a dad," Kanye added. And there's so many fathers that, you know, they have jobs where their whole point in life is to take care of their family. When you're supposed to provide only one service—like, 'We need your new album!'—to be able to just go and provide for your kids but be able to set a tone of morality, a tone of spirituality..."
2. On his 2016 hospitalization:
"God brought me to my knees multiple times. The first time that I was put into the hospital in 2016, I actually started reading the bible. That was part of what God hit me with. You know, God has a calling on all of us and he uses us in different ways."
Kanye continued, noting that he didn't want his newfound connection to god appear "uncool."
"I'm not gonna lie to you, I like being cool," he said. "I didn't go into an environment to come off uncool."
3. On the importance of family:
After discussing his net worth and longtime goals of being recognized as a billionaire by Bloomberg and Forbes, Kanye said "The accomplishment was to be—to have that—and still be sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter."
"Like, I had a friend that said, 'You're not enjoying it.' Well, what's the 'it?' Because North don't read Forbes," he told Nick. "She just know if daddy is home or not. If I'm away from two weeks, she'll be like 'Dad, I miss you.'"
Kanye continued, "It's like, family is just the key to the world, period—from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world...the culture of humanity needs to be family. A culture of family. But the design of our cities, the design of our schools, there's a lot of things designed to not promote family; they're designed to create separation."
4. On the paparazzi:
"But I'm gonna tell you one thing about media: I'll hop in the car with a paparazzi; I hire paparazzi," Kanye said. "I know [business is] down 'cause of COVID, I am hiring. I'll buy all the paparazzi companies. I wanna pick the exact photos."
He added that doing so "has always been an idea of mine."
5. On God speaking to him:
"Right now, God is giving me the information...If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row. I would've been sitting in the back. It wouldn't have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and 'Single Ladies' is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up."
6. On the Birthday Party:
Kanye and Nick engaged in an in-depth conversation about abortion and Planned Parenthood, prompting Kanye to reveal that the Birthday Party—the banner he's running as a presidential candidate under—"is dealing with life and pro-life."
"When I came up with the name of my party, the Birthday Party, it was funny. It was just crazy, it was Yazy. I was like, 'that's it!'" he explained. "I can only give God the glory because of the connection point to the Birthday Party is dealing with life and pro-life. Because these are kids that are now gonna get a chance to have birthdays."
7. On his first-ever presidential rally in South Carolina:
"For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected. And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, 'Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here,'" Kanye said, referring to the revelation he made in South Carolina.
He continued, "So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly. He also said that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn't a real soul. And it was my wife that said, 'This is a soul.' And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby's gone—she had the pills in her hand."
8. On Sunday Service:
"I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading gospel. I invested in saying Jesus' name on high."