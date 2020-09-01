King and Queen of Greece Announce Son Prince Philippos Is Engaged to Nina Flohr

Ready for some good news? It's time for another royal wedding watch!
Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nina Nastassja Flohr after a private proposal earlier this summer.
In a statement to Hello, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie confirmed the news about their youngest son.
"Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr," the monarch's office shared in an official statement on Sept. 1. "Nina and Philippos were engaged on the island of Ithaca in Greece earlier this summer."
For now, it's too soon to share any concrete information about the couple's upcoming ceremony. Instead, details of their future wedding will be announced "in due course."
Nina also confirmed the news by sharing what appeared to be engagement photos over the ocean blue water.
"My dearest Philippos. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and forever," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram. "You make us happier, better and stronger. I cannot wait to spend the rest our lives together."
For those hoping to learn more about the couple, E! News has you covered.
Prince Philippos is a hedge fund analyst in New York. As for Nina, she's the daughter of a Swiss businessman who founded a private jet charter company called VistaJet.
She has worked as the company's creative director and also founded a non-profit marine research facility in 2017.
King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie's youngest daughter Princess Theodora is also hard at work planning her dream wedding.
While she was originally scheduled to tie the knot to fiancé Matthew Kumar in May, their plans were postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. It looks like 2021 will be quite the romantic year.