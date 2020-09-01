Chadwick BosemanEmma Roberts2020 VMAsShop E!VideosPhotos

Ed Sheeran Is a Dad: Look Back at His Road to Parenthood With Wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn announced the arrival of their daughter, Lyra, on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Scroll on to look back at the duo's relationship over the years!

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl!

The Grammy winner shared the exciting news with the perfect announcement post on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Along with a photo of baby socks, Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram, "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

The "Thinking Out Loud" star, who is in the middle of a social media break, went on to add that "mum and baby are doing amazing." Sheeran also asked for privacy during this special time and promised to return when "it's time to come back."

In Dec. 2019, Sheeran took to Instagram to announce that he's taking another step back from social media. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the artist wrote. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read."

It was also last year that Sheeran confirmed his marriage to Seaborn via his song "Remember the Name" off of the album No.6 Collaborations Project. After the song's release, the 29-year-old opened up to iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God about why he decided to share the news with the world.

"It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," Sheeran said in July 2019. "So I said, 'Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.' And I was like 'cause someone's going to hear that and be like 'Oh they're married,' and I didn't know how that would be. But, obviously, it's already come out."

Now, a year later, and the couple has welcomed a baby! In celebration, let's take a look back at Sheeran and Seaborn's road to parenthood!

INFphoto.com
Play Ball

The singer appears with his lady at his first baseball game, a New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citi Field in New York City in September 2015. The two fueled romance rumors with several outings in NYC around this time.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
NYC Days

The two are spotted leaving a hotel in NYC in 2015.

Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com
Date Night

The two are photographed leaving Rum Kitchen in London in 2017.

BACKGRID
Pimpin'

The to dress up like matching pimps at U.K. talk show host Jonathan RossStranger Things-themed 2017 Halloween house party.

BACKGRID
What Chilvalry

Sheeran gives up his sneakers for Seaborn and carries her broken heels as they leave a 2017 BRIT Awards after-party

Xposure/AKM-GSI
Celebrating Success

The two head out to dinner in London after the release of Sheeran's new album Divide in 2017.

LDN PIX/Splash News
The Ring

Seaborn steps out with her engagement ring for the first time in London in 2018.

SplashNews.com
PDA Alert

The two kiss at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Soccer Date

The two attend the Sky Bet Championship soccer match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road in Ipswich, England in 2018.

Instagram
Another Soccer Date

The two get cozy at a soccer match between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest in December 2018.

SPLASH/LAGENCIA GROSBY/SILVIA & SERGIO / BACKGRID
Romantic Vacay

The two get cozy on vacation in Ibiza in June 2019.

Instagram
Baby Joy

One year after confirming his marriage to Seaborn, Sheeran announced the birth of their daughter. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," the singer shared with his fans on Instagram. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her."

