Show Dad You Love Him With These Great Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is just around the corner—ditch the socks and jocks for something more joyful!

Shoutout to all the Dads around the world worth celebrating!

2020 has been a rough time for us all. This Father's Day, it's time to reflect on the all the good times we've had with dad, even if it's not possible to be together right now. 

Short on ideas? Treat him with a café-style coffee, up his skincare game or score a hole-in-one with stylish shoes. No matter what your budget is, we've got gifts that say ‘thank you' below.

Vertuo Next White & Aeroccino3 Frother

Why Dad Will Love This: He'll be wowed by the contemporary sleek design, and blown away when you're able to make him a café-quality coffee at home. You'll even put some extra cash in his pocket with Nespresso's current $80 cash back* promotion. $core!

$249
Nespresso

Ponting The Pinnacle Shiraz Hamper

Why Dad Will Love This: That's just not cricket—it's a hamper to bowl him over! Teaming up with Hamper Emporium, Australian cricketing great Ricky Ponting has put together a cracking catch of a bundle, featuring gourmet goods and his signature Pointing Shiraz. It also comes in at a price point just under a century. 

$99
Hamper Emporium

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser

Why Dad Will Love This: For the man that enjoys a long, hot shower, this facewash is hard to beat for a foamy lather and gentle clean. Treat his skin to a combination of bergamot, geranium leaf and rose buds for a sleek, smooth finish everytime.

$49.95
Grown Alchemist

Barney Cools B.BOLD 5-Panel White Hat

Why Dad Will Love This: He's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad. Tell him to ditch the dingy old hat and inject some color into his wardrobe with this statement flap cap. Also, sun safety is the greatest gift you can give—‘Slip, Slop, Slap' Dad.

$39.95
Barney Cools

KROF Matte Black 24pc Cutlery Set

Why Dad Will Love This: For the armchair masterchef in your life, this sleek and stylish cutlery set is the ultimate luxury gift. Every meal will look restaurant quality with these matte black beauties (even if what's being served up doesn't taste like it!).

$349
KROF

Happy Skin Co Mini Shaver

Why Dad Will Love This: Go-go gadget with this neat little device which will keep him smooth in all the right places. Suitable for stubborn stubble, unruly sideburns and pesky chest hairs, it's easy to operate so he'll actually use it!

$49.95
Happy Skin Co

Missoni Wave Eau De Toilette

Why Dad Will Love This: Make every dMissoni Wave Eau De Toilette ay a special occasion with this casual but classy cologne. You might not be able to take him there, but this special scent is inspired by the waters of the Mediterranean – just tell him to close his eyes and dream.

$110
Myer

NIVEA MEN Sensitive Protect Gift Bag

Why Dad Will Love This: Smooth. Suave. Sensitive. Make his skincare routine a no-brainer with this neat pack of 4 essential NIVEA items including shaving gel and face wash, suitable for all skin types. It also comes in a bonus washbag.

$17.99
Chemist Warehouse

Ecco S-THREE Golf Shoes

Why Dad Will Love This: From the golfing greens to family brunch, Dad won't be able to put a foot wrong in these stylish kicks. They perform like golf shoes yet look like casual trainers—the perfect hybrid for the urban father.

$329
Ecco

Salt Lab Deconstructed Bath Bomb

Why Dad Will Love This: Get him off the bench press and into the bathtub with this unique gift from Salt Labs. This magnesium-based bath formula will gently soak away the aches and pains of a long session at the gym or hard day of work.

$19.99
Salt Labs

Tiba + Marl Elwood Black Backpack

Why Dad Will Love This: New Dad, new bag. Ditch the traditional nappy bag and let him go undercover in a stylish-yet-functional backpack that holds bottles, wipes and spare clothes. Celeb fathers like Tom Hardy, Russell Brand and Tom Daley have even been spotted sporting these, so need we convince you further?

$285
Tilba + Marl

Man Cave Stubby Holder

Why Dad Will Love This: Score an instant try with Dad on Sunday with a stubby holder dispenser featuring his favourite footy team. Quick and easy to install, he'll never have to go searching for a holder again once they're neatly contained on the wall.

$69.95
Stubby Club

Clarks Desert Boot

Why Dad Will Love This: For the dad whose footwear collection can fit on one shelf, he'll appreciate this new, classic boot addition for dressing up. Celebrating 75 years of craftsmanship and comfort, this iconic style will put a spring in his step this Father's Day.

$189.95
Clarks

TINT Paint Ultimate Dad’s Day Bundle

Why Dad Will Love This: If he sees a red door and he wants it painted black…well, he can paint it! Get crafty in quarantine and provide him the tools to tick off his ‘to-do list'. It includes prep and wall paint, plus all the accessories so there's no more excuses.

$329
TINT

