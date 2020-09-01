Show Dad You Love Him With These Great Gift Ideas

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shoutout to all the Dads around the world worth celebrating!
2020 has been a rough time for us all. This Father's Day, it's time to reflect on the all the good times we've had with dad, even if it's not possible to be together right now.
Short on ideas? Treat him with a café-style coffee, up his skincare game or score a hole-in-one with stylish shoes. No matter what your budget is, we've got gifts that say ‘thank you' below.
Ponting The Pinnacle Shiraz Hamper
Why Dad Will Love This: That's just not cricket—it's a hamper to bowl him over! Teaming up with Hamper Emporium, Australian cricketing great Ricky Ponting has put together a cracking catch of a bundle, featuring gourmet goods and his signature Pointing Shiraz. It also comes in at a price point just under a century.
Missoni Wave Eau De Toilette
Why Dad Will Love This: Make every dMissoni Wave Eau De Toilette ay a special occasion with this casual but classy cologne. You might not be able to take him there, but this special scent is inspired by the waters of the Mediterranean – just tell him to close his eyes and dream.
Tiba + Marl Elwood Black Backpack
Why Dad Will Love This: New Dad, new bag. Ditch the traditional nappy bag and let him go undercover in a stylish-yet-functional backpack that holds bottles, wipes and spare clothes. Celeb fathers like Tom Hardy, Russell Brand and Tom Daley have even been spotted sporting these, so need we convince you further?
TINT Paint Ultimate Dad’s Day Bundle
Why Dad Will Love This: If he sees a red door and he wants it painted black…well, he can paint it! Get crafty in quarantine and provide him the tools to tick off his ‘to-do list'. It includes prep and wall paint, plus all the accessories so there's no more excuses.
