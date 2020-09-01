Ryan Murphy Offers Updates on American Horror Story Season 10 and The Prom

This summer of Ryan Murphy shows is not over yet.

After we got new seasons of The Politician and the first (and only) season of the miniseries Hollywood, we're about to be treated to the first season of Ratched, and Murphy still isn't leaving us hanging with his other upcoming projects.

On Aug. 28, he posted a photo on Instagram of a disembodied set of sharp teeth and offered an update on production for American Horror Story season 10.

"Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes this is a clue."

We likely won't get season 10 until 2021, but so far it appears to be worth the wait. Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast for the first time, and Murphy told us earlier this year that he enticed Culkin by promising his character would have "crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates."