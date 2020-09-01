Best Labor Day 2020 Beauty Sales

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's summer's last hurrah, which means there's big sales happening now! And some of the best ones are going down in the beauty world.

For example, at Cover FX you can shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and take 20% off sitewide! Meanwhile, at Skyn Iceland, you can take $25 off orders of $100, plus get free shipping! And of course, Ulta Beauty is in the midst of their 21 Days of Beauty promo, with 50% off big brands each day!

Ready to get your glam on? Shop the rest of the best beauty deals over Labor Day weekend below!