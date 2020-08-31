Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reacts to Damian Powers' Outing with Francesca Farago

Giannina Gibelli isn't blind to the rumors floating around online.

Over the weekend, the Love Is Blind star reacted to her boyfriend's recent outing with fellow Netflix star Francesca Farago.

For a quick refresher, Damian Powers and Francesca were spotted leaving the West Hollywood, Calif. hot spot Eveleigh on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Photographers captured Francesca holding onto Damian's arm as they headed out, which caused chatter all over the internet.

But unlike her dramatic escape from the altar during the Love Is Blind finale, Giannina isn't sweating Damian's night out.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 30, the reality TV personality posted a cheeky caption that seemingly referenced her beau's headline-making hangout.

As she put it, "stay in your lane."

"i think we know who dis about," one follower commented, to which Giannina replied, "there's no bad blood on any level, it's all good."

Another fan chimed in, "You tell them girl and when I say them I mean the media." She responded, "exactly."