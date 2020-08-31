Niecy Nash Reveals Surprise Marriage to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Jay Tucker Divorce

Niecy Nash just got hitched!

On Monday, Aug. 31, the celeb surprised her followers when she shared a photo from her nuptials to girlfriend Jessica Betts. She captioned the picture of the ceremony, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts. @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins."

On Jessica's Instagram, the artist wrote, "Got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins."

In the picture, which the couple shared to their respective Instagram accounts, the 50-year-old is wearing a white mermaid style bridal gown as she holds up her bouquet in one hand. Jessica is dressed in a white suit, but ditched the jacket in favor of a more casual look.

Niecy acknowledged that her wedding comes as a shock to many of her followers, writing on her Instagram Story, "#PlotTwist."

There's little known about Jessica and Niecy's relationship, since neither of them have spoken out about their romance in public.

The only indication of their relationship prior to Monday was a post to Jessica's page in February, which showed the Claws star wearing nothing but a pair of underwear, with her back facing the camera. Jessica captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to a Real One. @niecynash1 #Nicenails."