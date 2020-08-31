Winston Duke Recalls What Chadwick Boseman Told Him at Black Panther Audition in Touching Tribute

Winston Duke is honoring the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 31 to share a touching tribute to the 43-year-old star.

"How do I start to honor a man who I saw as a giant in many ways; with whom I thought I had so much more time," Duke began. "I am absolutely devastated by the loss of my friend and hero, Chadwick Boseman..."

Duke, who acted alongside Boseman in Black Panther and Avengers movies, explained he feels "sick" over Boseman's passing.

"I'm in pain and I can't belive [sic] he's gone," he continued. "Chadwick was a lightning rod for me... he gave me direction..."

He then recalled watching Boseman's portrayal of Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie 42 and saying, "I could be like THIS guy."

"I knew I belonged because I could see myself in you," Duke continued. "That's what heroes do... they seem familiar because they make it possible for us to see our potential best selves demonstrated through them... Through seeing Chad's work, I was able to say, 'I could be just like you one day.'"