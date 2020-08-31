The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Is Reuniting For a 30th Anniversary Special on HBO Max

HBO Max just keeps handing out reunion specials, as if we're in dire need of things to look forward to or something.

In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the cast is reuniting for an unscripted special designed to celebrate the show, which ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996. Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) are all set to appear, and Smith will also executive produce through his production company Westbrook Media.

HBO Max describes the special as "a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes."

The reunion is currently scheduled to be filmed on Sept. 10, the actual 30th reunion, and directed by Marcus Raboy. It will be released on HBO Max around Thanksgiving.