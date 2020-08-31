BREAKING

Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
Brie Bella Cuddles Baby Buddy in New Photos: See His Cutest Pics So Far

Bonding with Buddy.

Brie Bella took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 31 to share a series of photos with her newborn son, Buddy Danielson. The Total Bellas star captioned the three adorable snapshots—all of which show Brie gently cradling her sleeping little one—"Me and my boy," paired with a blue heart emoji.

The sweet selfies come several weeks after Brie welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), and just days after the couple revealed his name and shared the first official photo of him on Instagram. 

Brie has also shown her fans photos of Buddy and his big sister, three-year-old Birdie Danielson. It's clear that the reality TV personality is loving all of the family time!

The same could be said for Brie's twin sister, Nikki Bella. She and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, just a day before Buddy was born.

"It's a boy," Brie wrote on Instagram following Buddy's birth on Aug. 1. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

photos
Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

There's no doubt Buddy, Matteo and Birdie are all going to be best friends soon enough. We've watched the oldest Danielson child grow up before our very own eyes, and we can't wait to see the two boys do the same!

Follow along with Buddy's journey by scrolling through the below gallery of his cutest pics (so far!).

Instagram/Brie Bella
Meet Buddy

For Buddy's first official photo and name reveal on Instagram, Brie wrote, "Hi I'm Buddy."

Brie Bella / Instagram
Big Sister & Baby

Alongside this snap of herself, Birdie and her baby boy, Brie shared, "Can't believe it's been a week already!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Boy Danielson

The Total Bellas couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the birth, Brie penned online, "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Buddy poses with his cousin and Brie's brother J.J.'s daughter Alice. "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!" Brie wrote.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

"Me and my boy," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

Buddy is sound asleep on his mama. Too cute!

Instagram
Family Time

Buddy and Matteo pose with uncle J.J. and aunt Lauren.

We can't wait to see more from the family of four!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Wednesday at 7.30pm, only on E!

