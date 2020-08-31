Get Glowing Skin for Spring with These 11 New Products

The Artistry Lead recommends to start your routine by double cleansing, using a cleansing oil to wash surface dirt and grit away, followed by a gentle foam cleanser to buff and polish the skin. "This will help with preventing and flaky skin from grabbing from your foundation," says Sadsad.

"The next step is to rebalance by using a toner. Toners help to balance your skins pH level. Serum would be the next step. For makeup purposes, this serum will help plump and bind moisture to your skin."

"Once your skin is adequately doubled cleansed, exfoliated, toned and treated, it's important to apply a moisturiser that sits well underneath your makeup. For this, you'll want to choose a moisturiser based on your particular skin type."

No matter what type of moisturiser it may be, it's important to consider one factor: drying time. "You'll also want to choose a moisturiser that sinks in quickly, whether it's a dry oil, a water gel, or a thick cream," Alphie comments. "Whatever moisturiser you ultimately reach for, it's important to really massage it into your skin to help stimulate blood to the surface, this will also help let the moisturiser sink in for at least a few minutes, but ideally around 5 to 10 minutes is ideal."