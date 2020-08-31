Get Glowing Skin for Spring with These 11 New Products

Winter skin? She out, sis.
It's time to leave dull, flaky skin in the past and step into the light. Like any seasonal transition, the best way to prepare you skin for environmental changes is to start at the base. Before you even think about picking up a beauty sponge, provide your makeup with an optimized canvas for application.
Alphie Sadsad, National Artistry Lead at Sephora Australia, emphasizes the importance of skincare prior to any product to improve the performance and appearance of your makeup. "Make sure to really inspect the skin before [applying] makeup, and consider the condition of it. Is there dryness? Flaking skin? Dehydration? By being fully aware of your skin type and any specific issues you're dealing with at the moment, you'll have a better idea of what products will serve you best as you prepare your face for makeup."
The Artistry Lead recommends to start your routine by double cleansing, using a cleansing oil to wash surface dirt and grit away, followed by a gentle foam cleanser to buff and polish the skin. "This will help with preventing and flaky skin from grabbing from your foundation," says Sadsad.
"The next step is to rebalance by using a toner. Toners help to balance your skins pH level. Serum would be the next step. For makeup purposes, this serum will help plump and bind moisture to your skin."
"Once your skin is adequately doubled cleansed, exfoliated, toned and treated, it's important to apply a moisturiser that sits well underneath your makeup. For this, you'll want to choose a moisturiser based on your particular skin type."
No matter what type of moisturiser it may be, it's important to consider one factor: drying time. "You'll also want to choose a moisturiser that sinks in quickly, whether it's a dry oil, a water gel, or a thick cream," Alphie comments. "Whatever moisturiser you ultimately reach for, it's important to really massage it into your skin to help stimulate blood to the surface, this will also help let the moisturiser sink in for at least a few minutes, but ideally around 5 to 10 minutes is ideal."
Don't forget that skincare = self-care. "While you're waiting, work on your hair, drink your water and do a lymphatic drainage massage. You can also apply an under-eye mask while you wait for your skin to absorb all the goodness," says Sadsad.
Moving onto makeup application, feel free to skip straight to foundation. Not only will this add an extra layer, but also there's "no need to prime if you've prepped your skin with the correct hydration." Go straight in with a lightweight foundation. A top tip from Alphie: "Sheer to medium coverage foundation to let your natural skin peek through with a glass-like highlighter."
Once your makeup is applied, it's time to add the finishing skin touches. If you're going for ‘dolphin skin', you've got some options. "Shimmering highlighters are great for someone that wants more high glam and high impact glow," recommends Sadsad, while "using a liquid highlighter with finely milled shimmer is perfect for oily skin as they set and still gives you that dolphin skin."
If you're ready to beam from the heavens, we've got you covered. Armed with Alphie Sadsad's guidebook to glow, shop these new and noteworthy skin treats for radiant results.
Peace Out Skincare Dullness 1-Step Brightening Face Bap
Prep and prime in no time with this ingenious innovation suitable for any skintype. The double-sided brightening gauze pad is infused with a seven-acid complex, helping to reveal skin that looks visibly smoother, brighter, and softer. With the help of glycolic, citric, tartaric, malic, lactic, salicylic, and polyhydroxy acids, flaky skin is a thing of the past.
Amazon Australia Micellar Foaming Water by La Roche-Posay
Clean up your act with this supercharged Micellar water. Packaged with a handy pump system, it gently cleanses and removes make-up from face, eyes and lips. Gentle on the face and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, add this into your routine after oil cleanser for a deep-down clean without the tightness.
Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum
Two become one in Elizabeth Arden's newest hyaluronic acid and ceramide powered serum. Featuring a signature moisture-sealing Double-Lock Hydration System™ for visibly plumper, firmer and hydrated skin, these mini-capsules keep the skin hydrated all day long. Your face will feel silky to the touch after applying, and sinks gently into the skin ready to sit flawlessly under foundation. A must-have for thirsty skin.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Serum Self Tanner
Glow and go! Achieve a sun-kissed base, giving a radiant, lit-from-within sheen that requires no additional foundation for no-fuss days. This natural-look self tan contains a high weight HA for multi-level, lasting hydration. It also minimises trans-epidermal water loss, resulting in a dewier, plumper look and feel to skin. The secret built-in skincare ingredients promote anti-ageing, environmental protection and hydration—wins all round.
Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Hydration Cream
From where you'd rather be, this new line from Sand & Sky contains some of the purest waters straight from our backyard. Tasmania, that is. Untouched by humans until it touches your skin, the wonder water possesses unique skin strengthening properties, creating environmental protection and holding moisture in. Lightweight and like a ‘second-skin' on the skin, this fragrance-free formula also contains no harsh chemicals or ingredients for a clean, feel-good application.
YSL Pure Shots Light Up Serum
We're not throwing away our shot on skincare that won't deliver results. Light up your face with this illuminating serum containing Vitamin Cg and marshmallow. This targeted skincare solution promotes even, smooth skin and works to reduce dark spots over time. Wear alone for a luminous, fresh complexion, or team up with your favorite foundation for fabulous coverage. Luxurious.
Biologi Microfibre Cloths 3 Pack
Sustainable beauty? Yes please. Microfibre cloths are the easiest way to remove makeup and dirt at the end of the day, but can also be used to refresh your makeup throughout it. Using Hundreds of tiny fibres target particles to draw oil and grime away from the skin's surface, it's the perfect handbag helper for refreshing your face throughout the day. You dew you.
Foreo UFO 2 in Pearl Pink
If anything promises ‘Zero to glow in 90 seconds', we're in. Revolutionizing the way we apply face masks, the UFO is a unique circular system that uses T-Sonic™ facial massaging, LED light therapy and unique technology to heat and cool itself. Team up with specialized Foreo masks (we recommend Glow Addict) and vibrate your way to healthy, happy skin. Also, it comes in pink.
Paula's Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliator
A cult-favorite of beauty editors everywhere, this BHA powered formula gently removes dead skin cells, revealing fresh, radiant skin. A unique leave-on formula that's soft enough for daily use on all skin types, it clears pores for a more even, radiant tone that's perfect for makeup application on top. A bonus? It also visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles to unearth smoother, younger-looking skin.
Locako Beauty Collagen
We all know that collagen helps skin to look plumper, brighter and fuller, so why not promote its generation from the inside? This super-tasty beauty collagen is packed full of Vitamin C from Organic Camu Camu, Australia Native Kakadu Plum and Sea buckthorn. Assisting with moisture retention for the skin, it's also loaded with antioxidants, bamboo silica and hyaluronic acid for a beautiful, smooth complexion. Pop some in a coconut milk smoothie and see the difference.
Uma Oils Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner
An essential step before layering with serum and moisturizer, it's hard to find a toner that doesn't strip the skin and leave it feeling taut. Enter: Uma Oils Ultimate Brightening Rose Toner. Made from legendary fruit extracts and precious essential oils, it lifts away dirt and cleans out pores while soothing the skin. Also containing sandalwood to boost luminosity in the complexion, your face will look and feel revitalized after just one application.
