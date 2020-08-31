BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
Chadwick Boseman2020 VMAsMiley CyrusShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Best Instagrams and Twitpics From the 2020 MTV VMAs

See all of the behind-the-scenes photos from A-listers like Ariana Grande, Maluma, Bella Hadid and more before, during and after the 2020 VMAs!

By Allison Crist Aug 31, 2020 12:27 AMTags
MusicAwardsMTVCelebritiesEntertainmentMTV VMAs
Related: What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!

While the awards show may look a little different this year—from the addition of the "Best Quarantine Performance" category to live acts having few to no audience members—we're still excited to see all of our favorite A-listers, whether they're putting on a show like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga or checking in from the couch in their pajamas.

So far, we've already seen the two "Rain On Me" singers—Ariana at home showing off a purple leather bodysuit and ombre, flipped-out pigtails, and Gaga looking otherworldly (literally!) on MTV's socially distant carpet—in addition to Maluma, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Joey King and a flurry of other celebs.

They definitely won't be the last to post their selfies, so we're turning to social media for the rest of the night to catch what the stars are up to before, during and after the VMAs. We'll keep track of all the best Instagrams and Twitpics from celebrities' homes, outdoor performances and more.

photos
MTV VMAs: Riskiest Fashion Moments of All-Time

Scroll through the below gallery to see the Instagrams and Twitpics from the 2020 VMAs!

Trending Stories

1

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

2

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

3

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's Girl Power Rains Down During MTV VMAs Duet

Instagram
J-Hope, Suga & RM

BTS shared a number of Instagram Stories showing how they prepared for their first-ever VMAs!

Instagram
Jungkook & Jimin

During the awards ceremony, the K-pop group performed their latest single "Dynamite."

Instagram
Jin & V

In addition to performing, BTS won big, taking home the VMAs for Best Group, Best K-Pop and Best Pop!

Instagram
Lady Gaga

"VMA party with my manager and brother @wanaynay we love you little monsters!"

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight ! @ladygaga is fucking incredible and i'm so honored to share this moment with her and u all. also just want to say thank you to @MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. it's so greatly appreciated and i can't imagine how difficult it was to figure out! see u all so soon!"

Instagram
Nicole Richie

Representing ALL the greens tonight #NikkiFresh @vmas"

Instagram
Maluma

"TONIGHT 8 PM E.T. @vmas #PapiJuancho"

Instagram
Drew Barrymore

"@mtv #vmas 2020 very excited to be a part of this! Thanks for having me to the party! @_leeharris_ @fredrikszrobin @flowerbeauty @mrdanielhowellhair made me feel like stepping out!!!!!!!!!! Virtually speaking !"

Instagram
Hailey Bieber

"GO OFFFFFF @mileycyrus"

Instagram
Bella Hadid

"VMA's������ Presenting a very very special and important award !!! This is going to be insane !!!! Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario hair @evaniefrausto makeup @evaniefrausto ������"

Instagram
Joey King

"VMAS!!!!!!!!!! (Airing on Sunday!)"

Who are you rooting for at the 2020 VMAs? E! News is bringing you nonstop coverage of the show, so stay locked in!

Trending Stories

1

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

2

Scott Disick Fuels Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors

3

Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death

4

Inside Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's Getaway to Chateau Miraval

5

How Baby Raddix Made Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Dreams Come True