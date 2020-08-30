MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

Nothing stops the stars from putting their most fashionable foot forward.

Despite the socially distant age of coronavirus we're currently living in, the stars manage to stylishly align on Sunday, Aug. 30 in honor of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Though the show may look a bit different from years past, the music world's biggest and brightest didn't let the current global circumstances interfere with rocking a head-turning look.

After more than three decades, the VMAs have garnered a reputation as the award show circuit's sartorially bold and boundary-pushing cousin and that was definitely no different on Sunday night.

While Miley Cyrus did not shy away from showing skin in a sexy and sheer black ensemble, Machine Gun Kelly embraced bold color in head to toe pink. Needless to say, this year's MTV Video Music Award looks are ones you just have to see for yourself.

So, in honor of this year's unique award show, keep scrolling for all of the must-see looks.