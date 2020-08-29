Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death: What We Know About Their Private Romance

Chadwick Boseman has passed away.
The actor died at the age of 43 on Friday, Aug. 28 following a private battle with colon cancer.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement shared to his official social media accounts read.
The statement revealed Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and that he battled with it for the past four years as it progressed to stage IV.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
According to the post, Boseman died at his home "with his wife and family by his side." While many fans were not aware Boseman had tied the knot before his death, they knew he had formed a relationship with Taylor Simone Ledward during his lifetime.
The two first sparked romance rumors in 2015 after they were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport. The couple continued to keep their relationship private. However, Ledward soon began joining Boseman on the red carpet at award shows and premieres. For instance, they posed for pictures at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Boseman and his castmates took home a trophy for their performances in Black Panther, and at the New York screening for his 2019 film 21 Bridges.
Per The Daily Mail, Boseman also gave Ledward, a singer and graduate of California State Polytechnic University Pomona, a shout-out during his acceptance speech at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, saying, "Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you."
Ledward's grandmother also reportedly told InTouch in 2018, "They respect each other. She's very happy, and he is, too."
In October 2019, rumors started spreading that Boseman and Ledward had gotten engaged. While the two never commented on the reports, Ledward was spotted with a ring on her finger.
The two were last photographed together at the Feb. 2020 NBA All-Star Game. The exact timing of the marriage ceremony is unclear.
According to the statement announcing Boseman's death, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."