Michael B. Jordan Dedicates "The Rest of My Days" to Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

Michael B. Jordan is paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman following the Black Panther star's shocking death.
Boseman's reps confirmed his passing on Friday, Aug. 28, sharing his private four-year battle with colon cancer. Following the heartbreaking news, many of the actor's fellow Marvel co-stars took to social media to honor his memory, with the Creed star speaking out on Monday, Aug. 31.
In a statement posted to his Instagram, Jordan wrote, "I've been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time."
"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not…I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness," he continued.
He went on to express his regret that he didn't realize sooner "how much of a legend and hero YOU are."
Jordan explained, "Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."
"I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I'm gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets," he concluded his statement. "'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."
Jordan had previously spoken out about the Black Panther cast's special bond. "We're one big family," he told E! News' Ryan Seacrest while at the 2019 Golden Globes alongside Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o. "The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind."
The actor added that that those special moments created relationships that will "last a lifetime."
News of Boseman's passing has shocked fans around the world. While the 43-year-old kept his cancer battle private, he did appear to hint at his health struggles in a resurfaced 2017 Huffington Post interview. When asked about his filming schedule and bulking up for the role of Black Panther amid projects such as the 2017 movie Marshall, Boseman agreed that he'd been through the "wringer," adding, "Oh, you don't even know. You have no idea. One day I'll live to tell the story."
Boseman's Marshall co-star Josh Gad spoke out following the death of his friend on Friday. "Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman- take this in & celebrate life," Gad wrote alongside a moving text from Boseman. "He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."
