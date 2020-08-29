Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther Co-Stars Pay Tribute After His Death

Chadwick Boseman was not your average co-star.

That's what pop culture fans continue to be reminded of as Hollywood pays tribute to the actor who passed away at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement on Chadwick's social media accounts read on Aug. 28. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

While the actor deserves credit for his roles in 42 as well as several Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War, perhaps it's his beloved experience in Black Panther that fans will remember most.

As Hollywood continues to mourn his passing, E! News compiled all of the heartfelt tributes from Chadwick's Black Panther co-stars including Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown.