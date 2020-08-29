Cliff Robinson, Former NBA Star, Dead at 53

The NBA has lost a legend.

Cliff Robinson, who started his basketball career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 53 years old.

At this time, it's unknown what Robinson's cause of death was or the date he passed away.

Nicknamed "Uncle Cliffy," the athlete was known for his trademark headband and incredible professional basketball career. Along with the Trail Blazers, he also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets. During his career, he won the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year Award and was honored with an All-Star nod.

In light of his death, the athlete's colleagues and fans shared special tributes in his honor.

"The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson," the NBA team posted on Twitter. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff's family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City."