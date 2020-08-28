Sofia RichieRose McGowan & Alyssa MilanoJeffree StarShop E!VideosPhotos

Get the French Girl Look With UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange

Shop this clothing collab full of '70s style.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 28, 2020 10:35 PMTags
E-Comm: UNIQLO x Ines de la FressangeUNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love taking style inspiration from the ladies of the '70s, don't miss the new UNIQLO x Ines de la Fressange fall/winter collection. The French model and designer's pieces for UNIQLO are super comfortable, timeless and ring up at mid-range prices.

Below, shop some of the jackets, blouses and more from the French-inspired line to build your fall wardrobe. It's très chic!

Sandra Mansour's Romantic Fashion Collection Has Landed at H&M

Tweed Jacket

This soft and light tweed jacket is perfect for work. Shop it in four different patterns.

$130
UNIQLO

Wool-Blend Double-Faced Coat

How great is this fall coat with a tie waist? It's available in three colors.

$150
UNIQLO

Velvet Jacket

Make a statement in this velvet jacket with wide stitching on the collar. You can also shop it in black. 

$130
UNIQLO

Chunky Crew Neck Cardigan

This grandma-approved cardi has a loose knit and rustic color scheme. It's also available in navy.

$60
UNIQLO

Belted Long Cardigan

This long belted cardigan comes in a mustard color that's perfect for fall. Or shop it in two other hues too.

$60
UNIQLO

Rayon Bow Tie Long-Sleeve Blouse

This botanical print blouse has a feminine tie neck. You can wear it tied or untied.

$40
UNIQLO

Cotton Twill Pintuck Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt

This '70s-style pintuck blouse is made of a breathable cotton and has an elegant band collar. 

$40
UNIQLO

Silk Printed Wrap Dress

This 100% silk wrap dress has a polka dot print. They say you can wear it as outerwear too. 

$130
UNIQLO

Wool-Blend Big Scarf

Cozy up in this big wool-blend scarf. You can also shop it in three other prints.

$40
UNIQLO

Up next, shop masks for the whole family from Everlane that give back. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

