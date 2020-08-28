Drew Barrymore Tells Andy Cohen She's "Never Forgiven" Herself for Drinking Too Much on WWHL

If you're not making mistakes, you're not living life.
Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight practically her whole life, and with fame comes navigating the occasional celebrity interview. Something Drew should be used to at this point in her career, but even the most famous among us will mess up on occasion. Its no different for Drew who told Andy Cohen her one regret from her last appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Drew and Andy sat down for her "Art of the Interview" series for her new daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. In the series, Drew sits down with other notable hosts who she admires and gets their take on hosting, interviewing and what it takes to have a hit show.
Her conversation with Andy was no different, and she even shared her one regret from her time on his hit Bravo show. Plus, why she thinks Andy is a brilliant host.
After complimenting her on all of her success, Drew remarked that she's always been a total pro when it comes to work. Well, except for that one time she lost control on WWHL.
"But it was on your show and I drank too much and I have never forgiven myself," she shared with the host. "Nor will I ever forgive myself."
Andy was pretty shocked to learn that Drew didn't love her last appearance, but he reassured her that she's not the only one to fall victim to getting a little tipsy on his set.
"Oh God, Well I'm used to people being overserved on my show and so I don't even really have a totally clear memory of it but you don't need to apologize to me for being overserved on my show, that happens," he encouraged her. "You're in a great club of people."
She also didn't shy away from praising the hosts incredible versatility as an interviewer. "You have every kind of person on your show," Drew gushed. "Everyone has come to play from Meryl Streep to Oprah and you have to be the UN ambassador with the greatest skill set in your reunions and what you have done is my favorite thing in the world, you have mixed tones."
Ever so modest, Andy revealed that he's always tried to strike a balance. He shared, "I love you for getting that because I am all about high and low and that is my entire goal in everything that I'm doing." He's definitely succeed in our book!
