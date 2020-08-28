Rebel Wilson Shares an Update on Her Weight Loss "Goal" as She Continues Her "Year of Health"

She's not backing down!

Rebel Wilson is on her way to a healthier lifestyle and she's just getting started. The actress has been very vocal this year about her journey towards her own personal body goals. On Aug. 28, she took to Instagram to give fans an update on her journey so far.

"Thanks for all the love so far on my "Year of Health" journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead x 8kg's to go until I hit my goal," she captioned a photo of herself looking amazing in a navy blue dress. "hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x."

The actress first revealed she was focusing on becoming her healthiest self earlier this year when she posted her weight loss story in a motivational message on her Instagram. Now, she's bringing her fans and supporters along for the ride.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it," she shared. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way."