One Direction's Liam Payne Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maya Henry: See Her Ring

Best song ever: Liam Payne and Maya Henry are engaged!

The 26-year-old One Direction superstar and the 20-year-old model are set to tie the knot, his rep has confirmed to Us Weekly. This exciting news comes shortly after Henry was spotted out with a gorgeous diamond ring. Photos show the couple at London's Novikov restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 27, with Henry's sparkler in clear view.

It's been about two years since the duo first sparked romance rumors, but the pair kept their relationship private until Sept. 2019, when they were photographed holding hands at London's Heathrow Airport. "They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

Days after their airport sighting, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet post on the social media platform.