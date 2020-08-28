Sofia RichieRose McGowan & Alyssa MilanoJeffree StarShop E!VideosPhotos

All the MTV VMA Performances We're Still Talking About

From Miley Cyrus and her foam finger to Lizzo and her bedazzled tequila bottle, here are all the performances fans may never stop talking about—for better or worse.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 28, 2020
A bedazzle bottle of tequila. A foam finger. An albino Burmese python. 

They're some of the elements that helped take a handful of MTV Video Music Award performances from original to OMG. Since its debut in 1984, the MTV VMAs have become the stage for the bold, provocative, boundary-pushing and downright outrageous performances of artists' dreams. 

It seems like practically anything and everything has happened on the VMA stage in its near-four decades, whether it be shocking stunts or wild settings, surprise guests or big news.

Still, each new ceremony manages to usher in a fresh round of performances that reflect the culture and create a moment in Hollywood to stand the test of time. 

"Every VMA performance, that's what you're looking for," Miley Cyrus told MTV in 2013, on the heels of her own infamous performance with Robin Thicke. "You're wanting to make history."

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are already destined to make history given the global backdrop of the current coronavirus pandemic and how the show has had to adapt to the current socially distant circumstances for the first time ever

MTV VMAs: The Most Memorable Moments of All Time

Still, with stars like Cyrus, Lady GagaThe Weeknd and Ariana Grande confirmed to perform during the show, it sounds like something attention-grabbing is destined to unfold that will have people talking days, months and even years ahead.

Plus, with Keke Palmer hosting, Bella Hadid and more famous names presenting and Billie Eilish, Grande, Gaga and more famous names up for awards this year, the show is sure to be an entertaining, star-studded distraction from the current challenges in our everyday lives. 

Until the ceremony kicks off on Sunday, keep scrolling to revisit all the other MTV VMA performances fans still can't stop talking about—even decades later. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Madonna (1984)

Madonna helped set the provocative and boundary-pushing reputation of MTV Video Music Award performances at the show's inaugural ceremony in 1984 when she crawled and rolled around the stage in a sexy bridal ensemble to her hit, "Like a Virgin."

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect
Madonna (1990)

In 1990, the iconic performer put a sexy spin on 18th century France with this unforgettable routine to her famous track, "Vogue."

Getty Images
Britney Spears (2000)

With her first solo performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, Britney Spears dominated the stage in a now-iconic glittering nude costume to "Oops!...I Did It Again" and "Satisfaction." In those four minutes, she simultaneously cemented herself as a legendary part of the show's history. 

Beth A Keiser/AP/Shutterstock
Britney Spears (2001)

The following year, the singer managed to top herself when she took the jungle-themed stage with a few wild co-stars to the tune of "I'm a Slave 4 U." First, she appeared inside a cage with a tiger and later danced with seven-foot albino Burmese python named Banana around her neck. 

Kevin Kane/WireImage
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Madonna (2003)

While Spears pushed the VMA boundaries with her previous performances, nothing was quite as shocking at the time as when she, Christina Aguilera and Madonna kissed during "Hollywood" in 2003 while dressed as brides and a groom.

Jeff Kravitz for Getty Images
Lady Gaga (2009)

For her first performance at the award show, Lady Gaga proved she doesn't hold back for her art as she concluded her avant-garde performance of "Paparazzi" bloodied and hanging above the crowd. 

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Beyoncé (2011)

While Beyoncé is always one to deliver a standout show, her 2011 performance of "Love on Top" at the Video Music Awards will go down in history as one of her all-time most memorable since it also famously served as a pregnancy announcement

Scott Gries/Invision/AP
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke (2013)

If there's one shocking performance that comes to everyone's mind when thinking about the MTV Video Music Awards, it would be Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's controversial routine to "Blurred Lines" in 2013. Whether it was the dancing bears or the foam finger or Cyrus' twerking, the performance remains one of the most talked about moments in the show's history all these years later. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Beyoncé (2016)

The same year she dropped her acclaimed visual album, Lemonade, Beyoncé impressively brought the tracks to life—bat included—on the VMA stage

John Shearer for Getty Images
Ariana Grande (2018)

Hailed as one of her best performances to date, Ariana Grande's live rendition of "God Is a Woman" finished with some very special guest stars: her mom and grandma. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lizzo (2019)

Lizzo redefined "good as hell" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as she delivered the ultra empowering performance of the night—inflatable butt, hair tosses and drinking from a bedazzled tequila bottle included. 

