E!'s Justin Sylvester Shows Solidarity for Jacob Blake by Walking Off Daily Pop Set

E! co-host Justin Sylvester walked off Thursday, Aug. 27's Daily Pop in a show of solidarity with the NBA players who decided to strike in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Sylvester explained his reasoning before leaving the set, first pointing to the fact that the recent shooting is far from being an isolated incident.

"You know, for me, it's kind of sad that even after Breonna Taylor, after George Floyd, after Trayvon Martin, we are still here and still having to take a stand against this," he told co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. "And what's even sadder is, what are people doing when we're not watching? What are you doing when there's not somebody sitting there with a camera?"

Sylvester continued, "It's really upsetting that the only way we can get this on the news, or get this out, is if we take a stand; if we get up and we walk out of a room."