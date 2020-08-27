Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Another playmate for Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson!
On Thursday, Aug. 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray took to Instagram and revealed that she's expecting her third child with husband Bobby McCray.
"I'm pregnant!!!" the Dash Dolls star wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test. "I couldn't wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home."
Like twin sister Malika Haqq, who welcomed son Ace into the world back in March 2020, Khadijah partnered with ClearBlue for her pregnancy announcement.
She concluded, "Thank you #ClearBlue for delivering this amazing news to myself, my family and friends! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner"
Of course, after Khadijah shared her happy news with her 2 million Instagram followers, many of her famous friends offered up their congratulations in the comments section.
BFF Khloe noted, "Oh my god this is the best news ever! I love you I love you I love you! Thank goodness the news is out!!! Lol I am so so happy for you and your beautiful family!!!"
Kim Kardashian expressed a similar sentiment as she said she was "so happy" for the pregnant reality TV star.
Kris Jenner exclaimed, "Woooohooooo our family is growing!!!!!"
Khadijah also received well wishes from pregnant Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Adrienne Bailon, Larsa Pippen, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and others.
As E! readers may recall, Khadijah and Bobby married back in July 2010. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Christian, later that year. They had daughter Celine in February 2014.
Bobby's oldest son, Bobby Louis McCray III, is from a previous relationship.
In July, Khadijah gave an update to E! News about how her family was coping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She shared at the time, "Having my kids at home and having them school, you know, do school from home, kind of throw [sic] a wrench in all my plans to kind of really always be in Malika's face and her business."
The McCrays pulled their kids out of school to learn at home prior to everything shutting down.
"We just kinda saw things turning, you know, awry and made a family decision to keep them home," she explained. "And it's just, it's been rough on them, but children are really resilient. I'm thankful for that because they are comfortable with their family and we try to keep them as busy as we can, you know?"
And baby will make six!
Congratulations to Khadijah and Bobby.
You can catch more of Khadijah when Keeping Up With the Kardashians heads to Peacock on Sept. 20.