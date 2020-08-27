Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Another playmate for Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson!

On Thursday, Aug. 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray took to Instagram and revealed that she's expecting her third child with husband Bobby McCray.

"I'm pregnant!!!" the Dash Dolls star wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test. "I couldn't wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home."

Like twin sister Malika Haqq, who welcomed son Ace into the world back in March 2020, Khadijah partnered with ClearBlue for her pregnancy announcement.

She concluded, "Thank you #ClearBlue for delivering this amazing news to myself, my family and friends! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner"

Of course, after Khadijah shared her happy news with her 2 million Instagram followers, many of her famous friends offered up their congratulations in the comments section.

BFF Khloe noted, "Oh my god this is the best news ever! I love you I love you I love you! Thank goodness the news is out!!! Lol I am so so happy for you and your beautiful family!!!"