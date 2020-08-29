BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
See the Cast of Prison Break, Then & Now

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell starred as imprisoned brothers on Fox's hit drama, which premiered 15 years ago.

Break in. Break out. Save his brother's life.

That was the simple but compelling premise for Prison Break, which premiered 15 years ago. Created by Paul Scheuring, the Fox drama became one of the biggest hits of 2005 and made stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell two of the most wanted men on TV.

Prison Break initially ran for four seasons, ending with a wrap-up film, The Final Break, in 2009. But the show unexpectedly received a second sentence in 2017, with the majority of the main cast—including Miller, Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies—taking part in a nine-episode fifth season. And Prison Break's popularity on streaming played a factor into the recent revival. 

"I have fans coming up to me every day who are watching the show right now," Miller told E! News before season five was announced. "And they are asking me about things that happened in season one that I can't even remember shooting!"

Check out what the stars of Prison Break are up to now...

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Wentworth Miller

Miller's breakout role as Michael Scofield earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama and a legion of devoted fans.

And it was Miller and co-star Dominic Purcell who ended up securing Prison Break a limited series return on Fox in 2017. "We actually floated the idea to Fox very casually and they seemed very not casual about this interest," Miller told E! News back in 2015. "They seemed to think there was something there."

After saying goodbye to Michael's tattoos (the first time around), Miller took a break from acting before joining The Flash in the recurring part of Captain Cold. He would go on to star in the spinoff series Legends of Tomorrow, but he left the main cast after season one. He's since guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU and Madam Secretary.  

In addition to acting, the 48-year-old is also a producer and screenwriter, initially working under the pseudonym Ted Foulke. 

Miller came out as gay in 2013, and later opened up about his decision to talk about his sexuality in an interview with Details magazine.

"I feel more fully expressed," he explained. "After Prison Break, I came to grips with the fact that my public persona was in misalignment with how I actually felt. I was out to a handful of people in my twenties, and once I hit 30, I was out to family and friends. But professionally, I was feeding a fantasy. I created this air of 'We don't address that thing.'"

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Dominic Purcell

After forming a brotherly bond with Miller during their run on Prison Break, the actors reunited on-screen in 2014 to play villains on The Flash, with Purcell appearing as Heat Wave. Purcell would then go on to star in the spinoff series Legends of Tomorrow, which is still airing on The CW.

While filming Prison Break's fifth season in 2016, Purcell, 50, suffered a serious injury on the set in Morocco. He was airlifted to a hospital after a heavy iron bar fell on his head and broke his nose in two places. "Oh being airlifted out on a helicopter was another adventure I didn't expect," he wrote on Instagram after assuring fans he was OK. "Thought the bloody thing was going to fall from the sky!!! What a day it was. Grateful to be alive."

In 2011, Purcell began an on-and-off relationship with 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord, with the couple ending their romance in 2018. 

The British actor (yes, Lincoln is British!) has four children with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson.

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images
Sarah Wayne Callies

Before delivering one of TV's most devastating deaths as Lori on AMC's zombie hit The Walking Dead, fans were in an uproar after Callies' Sara, Michael's love interest, was killed off the show. 

But her shocking death in season three was due to contract disputes, with Callies telling TV Guide at the time, "As hard as we all tried, the Prison Break powers that be and I were unable to find a way to meet both the needs of the story and the needs of my family. We parted wishing each other well."

However, Sara's death was short-lived, with the character being brought back in seasons four and five. 

Aside from her three-season arc on The Walking Dead, Callies starred on USA Network's Colony

Married to Josh Winterhalt since 2002, the 42-year-old has two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a son she adopted in 2013.

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Robert Knepper

Knepper played the psychopathic T-Bag in all five seasons of Prison Break and even reprised his most famous role on an episode of A&E's Breakout Kings.

After Prison Break, Knepper joined the cast of NBC's Heroes for its final season and later played DC villain Clock King in episodes of Arrow and The Flash

The 61-year-old joined the cast of iZombie in its third season before being upped to a series regular the following year. He also appeared in Showtime's revival of Twin Peaks

Knepper married Nadine Kary in 2013.

Michael Lavine/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ
Amaury Nolasco

In addition to his five-season run as fan-favorite inmate Fernando Sucre, Nolasco is also known for his role in 2007's Transformers

After Prison Break ended its initial run in 2009, he went on to make appearances on hit shows such as Justified, Southland, Burn Notice and Power.  

Nolasco, 49, was in a three-year relationship with Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison, until the couple broke up in 2012.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Robin Tunney

The Craft star was part of the main cast in season one as lawyer Veronica, Michael's childhood friend who agrees to help him by looking into Lincoln's case. But her run was short-lived as Veronica was killed off in the season two premiere.

"You know, the character had its run," Tunney explained to the New York Post at the time, "and I was really happy to be part of a show that was so successful and that people loved so much, but there was really nothing else for her to do."

The 48-year-old went on to star in the CBS hit procedural The Mentalist, which ran for seven years. 

In 2012, Tunney married interior designer Nicky Marmet and the couple has two children, son Oscar, 4, and daughter Colette, 7 months.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
Rockmond Dunbar

C-Note! Dunbar went from recurring guest star to main cast member during the first season after fans fell for his character, though he exited the series in season three. He later returned for the final two episodes of the fourth season and reprised his role in the 2017 revival. 

After netting major roles on Sons of Anarchy and The Mentalist, Dunbar currently stars as Fox's hit procedural 9-1-1.

Dunbar, 47, and Maya Gilbert have been married for seven years and they have four children together. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Marshall Allman

After playing Lincoln's teenage son L.J. in the first four seasons, Allman went on to join the cast of HBO's hit series True Blood as Tommy. He's also appeared on Bates Motel, Humans, Sons of Anarchy and iZombie

Allman, 36, married The Killing actress Jamie Anne Allman in 2006. The couple has three children, 8-year-old twins Asher and Oliver, and daughter June, 6.

SGranitz/WireImage/Rich Fury/Getty Images
Peter Stormare

Stormare starred in the drama's first two seasons as John Abruzzi, the incarcerated leader of a Chicago mafia.

In addition to lending his vocal talents to animated series such as Justice League Action, Teenage Mutant Turtles and Phineas and Ferb, among others, the Swedish actor, 66, has also guest-starred on episodes of Longmire, Arrow, The Blacklist and American Gods and held small roles in a number of films, including Pain & Gain, 22 Jump Street and John Wick: Chapter Two

Stormare has been married to Toshimi Stormare since 2008 and they welcomed daughter Kaiya Bella Luna Stormare in 2009

Bill Matlock/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Wil R/Star Max/GC Images
William Fichtner

Following his three-season run as federal agent-turned-inmate Alex Mahone, Fichtner had a recurring role on Entourage and appeared on Empire, Shooter and Veep. For the last five years, he's starred on the hit CBS sitcom Mom

On the big screen, the 63-year-old has appeared in The Lone Ranger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 12 Strong.

Jeremy Cowart/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Wade Williams

Williams starred as Brad Bellick, leader of the correctional officers at Fox River State Penitentiary, throughout the first four seasons before his character was killed off toward the end of the show's initial run. 

Post-Prison Break, the 58-year-old has made appearances on a long list of shows, including Criminal Minds, Bones, The Mentalist, NCIS and Westworld. Williams has also had small roles in superhero flicks The Dark Knight Rises and Venom

Toby Canham/Getty Images/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for NALIP
Danay Garcia

The character of Sofia Lugo was Garcia's breakout role, with the Cuban actress joining the show in its third season. 

The 36-year-old has starred on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead since 2016. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Paul Adelstein

Before playing beloved pediatrician Cooper on ABC's Private Practice, Adelstein appeared as Secret Service agent Paul Kellerman.

He would then go on to star in Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, as well as enjoy a recurring role on ABC's Scandal.

Adelstein, 51, married Gilmore Girls star Liza Weil in 2006, but the couple divorced in 2017. They share custody of their nine-year-old daughter Josephine

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Jodi Lyn O'Keefe

The She's All That villainess joined the cast of the Fox hit series for its third and fourth seasons as operative Gretchen Morgan, a role she " truly loved because it challenged me, as I'm polar opposite of her," O'Keefe told HuffPost. "I would never cut off someone's head, let alone stuff it in a box in real life. She was badass."

O'Keefe, 41, transitioned to recurring roles on The CW's The Vampire Diaries and VH1's Hit the Floor

In addition to acting, she also started her own clothing line, Queen George Clothing, and jewelry brand, Q.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Michael Rapaport

The comedic actor was introduced in season four as Self, a Department of Homeland Security special agent.

Since then, Rapaport has had notable roles on Justified and White Famous, and hosts a weekly podcast, I am Rapaport, where he talks about sports and Real Housewives

Rapaport, 50, married his longtime girlfriend actress Kebe Dunn in 2016. He shares two sons with ex-wife Nichole Beattie.

Bill Matlock/Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Chris Vance

After his two-season run as prisoner James Whistler came to an end, Vance starred in the shortlived Fox drama Mental. He would go on to join the casts of Burn Notice and Dexter in major recurring roles before starring in Transporter: The Series. Vance, 48, has also guest-starred on Supergirl, Hawaii Five-0 and Bosch

In 2017, the British actor married Ramona Vance

 

MJ Photos/Variety/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock
Mark Feuerstein

The Royal Pains star, who has a knack for portraying nice guys, played Sara's all-around pleasant husband, an economics professor, in Prison Break's fifth season. 

Feuerstein, 49, would go on to join Netflix's adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club as Watson, Kristy's very nice soon-to-be stepfather. He's also guest-starred on Power, Better Things and Law & Order: SVU.

Married since 2005, the actor and his wife Dana Klein have three children, Lila, Frisco, and Addie.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Inbar Lavi

Following her time in in season five as Yemeni activist Sheeba, Lavi, 33, would go on to star in Bravo's scripted drama Imposters. She also joined the main cast of Netflix's Lucifer in its fourth season and has a recurring role on ABC's Stumptown

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Augustus Prew

After joining Prison Break for its reboot season as Michael's new cellmate Whip, the British actor went on to co-star in Netflix's Special and Apple TV's The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Prew, 32, married Search Party actor Jeffery Self in 2018.

Prison Break is available to watch on Hulu. 

