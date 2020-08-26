Brad Pitt Steps Out With German Model Nicole Poturalski While in France

Brad Pitt flew across the pond and was greeted by a special someone.
The Oscar-winning actor is sparking romance rumors with German model Nicole Poturalski after they were spotted in France together. According to ET Online, who obtained the exclusive photos, the duo could be seen boarding a private jet.
The publication reported through an eyewitness account that the two arrived at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport separately on Wednesday, Aug. 26. From there, they both headed to the Paris–Le Bourget Airport and set off to another destination.
"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France," the eyewitness observed, per ET. "They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly."
For their afternoon getaway, the pair dressed casually. The 56-year-old actor donned a green cardigan, a white shirt underneath and matching pants. He styled his ensemble with white sneakers and a paperboy hat.
The 27-year-old model looked just as low-key, as she threw on a black leather jacket, loose-fitted khakis and biker boots. Both Nicole and Brad were spotted wearing masks.
Earlier this year, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star fueled romance rumors with actress Alia Shawkat. However, in June, the Arrested Development alum publicly addressed the speculation in an interview with Vulture.
Simply put, she said, "We're not dating. We're just friends."
Outside of his dating life, Brad has recently been in the news in regards to his and Angelina Jolie's very public divorce. While they broke up in 2016, they have yet to finalize their divorce.
In a rare interview, Angelina opened up about what led to her and Brad's split after two years of marriage.
"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing," she told Vogue India in June. "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."
She added, "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."
The couple shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
At this time, neither Brad nor Nicole have yet to publicly address their rumored romance.