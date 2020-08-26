Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie

Oh, snap!

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's eldest daughter, Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, typically shies away from the spotlight but she recently shared a rare photo of herself on Instagram.

"All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter," the 27-year-old star captioned her mirror selfie on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

In her filtered snapshot, she posed in a black paperboy cap and accessorized with gold dainty jewelry pieces. She also appeared to be wearing a black blazer and matching shirt.

Fans of Bella's know her feed usually consists of her art, which includes quirky illustrations, fun prints and street photography. Although her recent selfie was a rare one, it marks the second photo she's posted of herself in the last few months.

Back in May, she shared a close-up image of herself with the caption, "the procrastination station." In it, you could see her gold nose ring and colorful tattoos.