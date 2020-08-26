RHOBH Reunion: It's Denise Richards vs. Everybody in Explosive First Look

Bravo fans, rejoice: E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (virtual!) reunion.
This time around, the Beverly Hills ladies—perhaps because they're in the comfort of their own homes—are truly not holding back. And as you can see in the explosive teaser below, there's no easing into the drama, either.
Right off the bat, Lisa Rinna is firing back at Denise Richards' dig that the group is "vicious" and "mean," telling the Wild Things actress to "f--king shut up."
"Denise, you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, lie," Lisa adds.
Then it's newcomer Sutton Stracke snapping at Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais calling out Kyle Richards.
On a positive note, some of the RHOBH ladies—Lisa, Kyle, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp—are at least able to unite for a shared confrontation when Denise contradicts herself, allowing them to swiftly remind her of something she said on camera.
The rest of the sneak peek is dedicated to the ladies and host Andy Cohen dissecting everything that went down this season both on and off camera, including Dorit and Kyle's mini feud.
"You've been coming for me all season, Dorit!" Kyle yells. "You wanted to take credit for my fashion show."
She later gets into it with Garcelle by accusing the first-time RHOBH cast member of pledging to donate $5,000 at her charity event only to never pay up.
This season was also plagued by Denise's tiff with the group that was sparked by her teenage daughter overhearing a conversation about threesomes.
The fight over the matter only grew more dramatic when Denise's husband Aaron Phypers got involved and attempted to defend her.
While on the subject at the reunion, Lisa implies that Denise is a hypocrite for getting upset: "You bring up your husband's penis almost every show!"
"The whole f--king world knows about Denise's husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman," Lisa later points out, referring to the story Denise herself told last season.
On an equally hilarious note, Andy brings up Denise and Aaron ditching Kyle's barbecue and her much-talked-about suggestion that they go eat steak at a strip club.
He chimes in, "I was confused about the quality of the steak at the strip club."
Denise and Lisa continue to clash throughout the clip, and at one point, can be seen going back and forth with the latter repeatedly asking, "Are you threatening me?"
"If you want to play this game, we can do it," Denise replies.
It doesn't take long for the entire group to start discussing another major point of contention that divided them this season: Brandi Glanville telling Kyle and Teddi that she allegedly had sex with Denise (Denise has repeatedly denied Brandi's claims).
When the subject comes up at the reunion, Denise tells Andy, "I feel like you're trying to discredit this," though it's not clear what exactly she's referring to.
"I'm showing all sides," the Watch What Happens Live host responds, prompting Erika to chime in and say, "Except Brandi's side."
The drama comes to a head when Denise stands up and walks away from the cameras holding her reunion notes.
"Did she leave?" a confused Kyle asks, followed by Erika summing up pretty much the entire sneak peek by mouthing, "What the f--k?"
Watch the complete teaser in the above clip for even more reunion madness, including Sutton describing her "disdain" for one housewife's wardrobe choices!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo and the three-part reunion kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m.!
Following the reunion, Bravo will air a "Secrets Revealed" special on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. featuring never-before-seen footage from season 10.
Catch up on all past seasons of RHOBH on Peacock Premium starting Sept. 20.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)