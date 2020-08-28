What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for August 29-30

End of summer bummer? Not with this epic lineup.
This weekend's binge picks are packed with teenage goodness, from two Netflix dramas that'll have you glad you're no longer in high school to a Hulu movie about the ultimate party, one of the genre's most essential tropes. Plus, one of Disney Channel's most popular animated shows is back for its second full-length movie.
It's also a nostalgia-fueled guide, with a throwback to one of the '80s most iconic films and a deep-dive into a controversial amusement park with a past as rocky as a rollercoaster ride. Seriously, you might want to check your seat belt one more time before starting this one.
Here are our top streaming picks for the last weekend of August...
If You Were Raised By the Disney Channel: Rejoice, Phineas and Ferb are back...and bigger than ever. The beloved stepbrothers return for Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, the sequel to their 2011 film. In this outing, Ashley Tisdale's Candace takes center stage...by being abducted by aliens only to find herself finally free of her annoying little brothers. A feeling we're sure any big sis can relate to. Connect with your inner-child by grabbing some old-school snacks (Dunkaroos, Fruit Gushers and Bagel Bites, oh my!) and parking your butt on the couch to reunite with the iconic animated series. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Want to Say Goodbye to an Underrated Teen Drama: adapted from the YA novel by Kirsten Smith, Trinkets focuses on the bond between three high school classmates who connect at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting. Yeah, this isn't your mom's sleepover. Over the course of its criminally short two seasons, the girls navigate relationships, romances and robbery, all set to one of the coolest soundtracks on TV. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Want to Have an Excellent Adventure: Bill and Ted are back and they are facing the music. Keanu Reeves, the Internet's eternal boyfriend, and Alex Winter reprise their iconic roles in the joyful third installment of the franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music. This time, their daughters—played to such perfection by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine that we're totally hoping they get their own spinoff—get in on the fun. And that's exactly what this movie is: goofy and delightful. And can you ever really go wrong with Keanu? (Where to Watch: Available to rent or purchase)
If You Thought The Purge Could've Used a Laugh or Two: Get ready for the summer's raunchiest movie—The Binge, which follows three teenagers who set out to make the most of "Binge Day," when all drugs and alcohol are legal. (They're illegal the rest of the year. Excuse us while we cry tears of rosé.) Vince Vaughn stars as the anti-binge principal of their school who's hoping to dash their dreams to have a night they'll never remember. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Want to Pay Respect to a Show Cruelly Canceled Out of Nowhere: We're not going to lie, we're in several group chats mourning the unexpected loss of The Society, Netflix's Lord of the Flies-meets-Dawson's Creek drama. After originally renewing the show for a second season, the streaming giant abruptly decided against moving forward with new episodes due to production constraints caused by the pandemic. Basically, it seems like a storyline ripped from the dystopian show and it's just not fair, especially considering the cliffhanger the finale ended on. May you find another home, The Society! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Miss the Thrill of Amusement Parks: Well, Class Action Park will either give you FOMO or weirdly make you feel relieved you don't have to wait in a two-hour line for a two-minute ride. The documentary goes inside the world's most dangerous amusement park, Action Park, which was a staple for Gen-X New Jersey kids in the '80s and '90s. Delving into the park's dark history before its closure in 1996, Class Action Park is a quick and captivating ride you'll be glad you hopped on even if it makes you a little uncomfortable. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Are Looking for a Blast From the Past: Sweep your legs up onto your ottoman and settle in for two seasons of nostalgia courtesy of The Karate Kid's revival series Cobrai Kai. William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprise their roles from the iconic '80s film, with the series focusing on the former's one-time villain Johnny Lawrence reopening the Cobrai Kai dojo to guide a band of misfits. The first two seasons originally aired on YouTube, with the platform renewing it for a third season before abruptly deciding to halt production on all of their original scripted fare. Enter: Netflix, where you can now binge-watch the first two seasons before Cobrai Kai returns in 2021. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Haven't Been on a Date in Months: OK, Love Island, which returned for its second season earlier this week, feels like watching National Geographic post-quarantine and being fascinated by the casual mating rituals. Wait, these people are kissing just after meeting?! Oh, and then she just kissed someone else?! Hold up, did those two girls just hug?! Consider this week's five episodes your homework as Hollywood navigates dating boundaries on reality TV amid COVID-19. (Where to Watch: CBS All-Access)
If You Are Need Of Some Serious Inspiration: Prince Harry is coming to streaming for a very good cause. The Duke of Sussex takes part in the new documentary Rising Phoenix, which tells the story of the Paralympic Games and the athletes who compete in them each Olympics year. But Harry isn't the focus here as the doc highlights some of the greatest Paralympic athletes from around the world, including fencer Bebe Vio of Italy, swimmer Ellie Cole and rugby player Ryley Batt of Australia, track star Jean-Baptiste Alaize from France, archer Matt Stutzman and track athlete Tatyana McFadden from the United States, sprinter Jonnie Peacock of the U.K., power lifter Cui Zhe from China, and track athlete Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa. (Where to Watch: Netflix)