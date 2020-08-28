What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for August 29-30

End of summer bummer? Not with this epic lineup.

This weekend's binge picks are packed with teenage goodness, from two Netflix dramas that'll have you glad you're no longer in high school to a Hulu movie about the ultimate party, one of the genre's most essential tropes. Plus, one of Disney Channel's most popular animated shows is back for its second full-length movie.

It's also a nostalgia-fueled guide, with a throwback to one of the '80s most iconic films and a deep-dive into a controversial amusement park with a past as rocky as a rollercoaster ride. Seriously, you might want to check your seat belt one more time before starting this one.

Here are our top streaming picks for the last weekend of August...