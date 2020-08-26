Kristin Cavallari's New Tattoos Feature a Nod to Going Through "Difficult Times"

Kristin Cavallari is debuting some fresh ink.

The newly single star visited tattoo artist Jon Boy to get not one, but two new designs. On her Instagram Story, she shared a pic of the letters "CJS" written in cursive on her forearm. They are the initials of her three kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, who she shares with estranged husband Jay Cutler.

In addition, she had a minimal butterfly inked on her wrist, an important symbol for the 33-year-old. "Butterflies have been such a sign for me when going through difficult times," she shared on Instagram.

And for fun, the former MTV reality star switched places with Jon Boy and drew a quick doodle on his arm. "Add tattoo artist to the resume," she joked, adding, "Something I never thought I would do."

In recent months, the Very Cavallari star went through a very public split from Jay, her partner of 10 years. Kristin's said very little of the breakup and ongoing divorce, but a source previously said that she's embracing this opportunity for a "fresh start."