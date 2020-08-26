Revisiting Macaulay Culkin's Unique Career, From Signature Child Star Scream to Stealth Cameos

"I have a lot of growing up to do," Macaulay Culkin told New York magazine in 2006. "Or a lot of growing down. I think that's probably more appropriate."

Such was the perspective of the former child star, who at the time was releasing a novel, Junior (about...wait for it...a child star, coping with fame and a difficult father), and was busily exploring various artistic avenues in addition to acting, which he kinda gave up in the mid-'90s to salvage his youth and later returned to with a wink-wink approach, taking roles as far removed from the impish little-kid characters he paid his family's bills with as possible.

"I was tired of it, to be honest," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. "I did like 14 movies in six years or something like that...I was away from home a lot. I was away from school. I needed something else."

But thanks to some serious hustle over a 10-year period that started when he was barely 5 years old, he at least has had the freedom not to have to bank on his child stardom—and yet, he knows by now that his still-chugging, oft-experimental acting career may always provoke some version of "Hey, it's the kid from Home Alone!"