Emilia Clarke's $5 Million Home Is Fit for Daenerys Targaryen

Emilia Clarke just put her Venice, Calif. house on the market. Take a look inside her property and see if it's a fit...that’s if you have $5 million laying around, of course.

A listing is coming!

Emilia Clarke just put her Venice home on the market and it could be yours for a whopping $5 million. According to Variety, the Game of Thrones alum purchased her oceanside mansion in the Los Angeles, Calif. neighborhood four years ago for $4.6 million. Considering stars often hope to make a profit by flipping their homes, Emilia's price increase is modest. 

With two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a glossy fireplace and walk-in closets, Emilia's house is fit for a queen... or king. The estate also features built-in bookshelves (to hold all of your George RR Martin novels, of course), a chef's kitchen complete with custom wood cabinets, an office that opens up to the courtyard and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Plus, if you're not feeling the beach, the house boasts a 30-ft pool with a covered veranda.

As if that were enticing enough, Emilia's property is perfectly tucked away. Her house is located in a gated and secluded neighborhood that's still close to all of the hip areas, including Abbot Kinney.

Because we know you're curious cats, take a peek inside the star's home in our gallery below!

Zillow
Views on Views

Name a better way to wake up in the morning... we'll wait. This room not only features amazing views but it comes complete with a walk-in closet and enough space to decorate the room with a chair and nightstands.

Zillow
Chef's Kiss

A kitchen that gives off zen vibes? Yes, please.

Zillow
Have a Seat

Rewatch Game of Thrones or your favorite shows in this breathtaking living room. With all of the natural light that enters the room, you won't feel like you've been stuck inside all day.. even when you have.

Zillow
Fun in the Sun

Get some fresh air and soak up the sun with this lovely outdoor space.

Zillow
Rest Up

Get some rest and relaxation with the spacious tub. The vanity space and large shower give it an extra touch of luxury.

Zillow
Book Worms

Book lovers, rejoice! This floor-to-ceiling bookshelf will perfectly hold all of your George RR Martin novels. Plus, with all that space you can decorate the empty sections with plants, trinkets and more.

Zillow
Deck the Halls

Show off your personality with your décor. From the massive wall space to the built-in furniture, this room is yours to play with.

