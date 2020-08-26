How Andrew Keegan Went From Hollywood Heartthrob to Spiritual Leader—And Back Again

Back in the ‘90s, Andrew Keegan grabbed onto your heart back and never let go.

The teenage heartthrob shot to superstardom thanks to roles on Full House, 7th Heaven and Party of Five before he was finally cast in the cult classic, 10 Things I Hate About You. Though he later stepped out of the spotlight to establish a spiritual movement called Full Circle, he's finally making his return to the camera appearing in a pivotal role in the final season of Trinkets, the series co-produced by Netflix and Awesomeness.

The gig—he plays lead Kiana Madeira's father—was a major surprise. Well, to everyone but his 10 Things co-star Larisa Oleynik, who also stars on the show. "It has been kept under wraps," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But I did get to connect with Larisa. We all did a 20-year reunion almost two years ago, so we all got to see each other. We don't exactly have yearly family potlucks, although that would be really cool."

The Trinkets cast came pretty close to that, though. As one of the show's final moments, they shot a Thanksgiving scene together. "This was the first time that they had all gotten together to shoot a scene," explained the 41-year-old. It was intimidating. They're all very good in their roles, so to be stepping in, it was a humbling experience."

Now, Keegan—he shares daughter Aiya Rose with Arista Ilona—is looking back on his own experiences, from his crush on Jessica Alba to his journey to become a spiritual leader.