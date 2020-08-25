The Real Iris Gives Supergirl a Shout-Out in The Flash Season 6 Deleted Scene

It's been a while since we've seen the real Iris West (Candice Patton) in the real world, so it's time to take a little trip back a few episodes of The Flash.
In a new deleted scene, exclusive to E! News, Iris and Team Citizen are working on the Black Hole case and they've just set up a dead man's switch that will hopefully buy them some time...right before Iris decides to go investigate an abandoned office in the middle of the night and get snatched up by a mirror, where she remains as of press time.
In the clip from the season six episode "Marathon," Kamilla (Victoria Park) and Allegra (Kayla Compton) are feeling discouraged after an encounter with Doctor Light (Emmie Nagata), thinking that now their research is ruined. But Iris is feeling pretty positive, especially since they now know who's behind the evil Black Hole and they've got the time to bring him down.
Iris also has a pretty solid ally on her side, who she reveals has been helping her with sources and the idea for the dead man's switch via a significant gaze towards a photo on her desk of her and her friend Kara Danvers, also known as Supergirl.
"Marathon" was the first episode back after Crisis on Infinite Earths, the massive crossover event in which the multiverse was destroyed and The Flash and Supergirl finally landed on the same earth, so it seems likely that Supergirl will be able to offer a lot more help to her friends as soon as Iris is actually around to use that help.
Currently, Iris is still stuck in that mirror and is quickly losing her mind, and we will all have to wait until January 2021 (at the very earliest) to see her escape. But in the meantime, The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring more deleted scenes, special features, all five episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths, and six crossover bonus features.