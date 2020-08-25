Big Sean Opens Up About Losing a Baby on New Song "Deep Reverence"

Related : Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Big Sean Tattoo

Big Sean dropped his new song "Deep Reverence" on Monday, Aug. 24. And while fans have been breaking down many of the lyrics, there's one line in particular that seems to have caught listeners' attention.

At one point during the track, the 32-year-old artist rapped, "Should be a billionaire based on the time off I'm not taking / Probably why the s--t around me get crazy and we lost the baby." After hearing the words, fans took to Twitter to react.

"So @BigSeanwho lost the baby bro????" one fan tweeted.

Added another, "..the baby ?"

While many followers presumed Big Sean was also referring to Jhené Aiko when he said "we," the star didn't specifically name the 32-year-old singer in the song.

The nearly four-minute track also featured the late Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in 2019. Big Sean posted a throwback photo of the duo on Instagram after the song's release.

"Rest In Power bro!" he captioned the snapshot. "The World miss you n need to hear your voice! DEEP REVERENCE OUT NOW."