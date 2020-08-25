Dorinda Medley Is Leaving Real Housewives of New York

Dorinda Medley's time on The Real Housewives of New York City has come to an end.

After six seasons on the hit Bravo reality series, the 55-year-old star is saying goodbye. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," Dorinda wrote in an Instagram message to fans on Tuesday, Aug. 25. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."

Dorinda went on to note that she met "so many interesting people" and "learned so much about myself, about life and about women" during her Housewives journey. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment," she concluded. "I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

As fans may recall, Dorinda joined the Housewives cast in 2015 and became a beloved member of the franchise. Her exit comes just two months after castmate Tinsley Mortimer announced her departure from the show. This time last year, fan-favorite Bethenny Frankel shocked viewers when she too decided to leave the franchise for good.