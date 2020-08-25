Beauty Tools Worth Adding to Your Everyday Routine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to beauty, we're living in the future.
It's time to upgrade your beauty routine with gadgets and tools that make looking good every day a cinch. Small but powerful, these revolutionary devices bring skincare, haircare and beauty into the 21st century with innovative features and technology that delivers.
Get spa results at home with LED masks, get voluminous hair like never before, or sculpt and define your facial features—it's all in the palm of your hand!
Foreo Bear Mini
It's ‘the skincare that works out so you don't have to' and…need we say more? This delightful mini-device will transform your facial features with two microcurrent spheres that channel energy directly into the skin. What more, it connects to the FOREO for You app to guide you through step-by-step toning workouts, making it a breeze to use. We love the lavender version for extra cuteness.
Happy Skin Co HappySkin Gen.2 IPL
If you've been hibernating for the winter (guilty!), it's time to get those legs out and ready to bare in spring. Gentle on skin yet tough on hairs, this easy-to-use system delivers enough light flashes to last 20+ years, and super effective results. For use on any body part, and available in 3 chic colours, you'll be counting the coins saved for years to come!
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Toothbrush
We all love that ‘just-cleaned-at-the-dentist' feel on our teeth, and now there's a way to get it at home. Enter the Sonic-Fusion: an electric toothbrush, water flosser and all-round delight for your dental routine. The water flossing action removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas, and is quick, painless and easy to use. Make space on your vanity for this bad boy—it's a game-changer!
Lux Skin Exfoliating Wand
Sweep away dirt and debris to reveal your healthiest skin ever with this magic wand. With three modes—Cleansing, Lifting and Moisturizing—this handy tool is an all-in-one powerhouse for your face. With a solid construction which feels quality in the hand, you won't believe how your skin feels after the five-minute treatment. For the price, it's a must-have.
ghd Rise
Banish flat hair days forever with ghd's first 3D volume SMART hot brush, utilizing unique ultra-zone SMART technology to deliver an even temperature and outstanding results. Get volume and bounce for days with 2x more lift from root to tip, and smooth-touch nylon bristles that glide effortlessly through your locks. If you're looking for va-va-voom, the Rise won't let you down.
PeppyCo LED Light Mask
Ever imagined having a beauty spa quality treatment in your own home? Dream no more with this LED Light Mask which works wonders, and is loved by the likes of Martha Kalifatidis and Shani Grimmond. Easy and safe to use, this medical grade LED Mask utilises therapeutic blue, red and yellow lights to treat specific skins concerns like acne, congestion and ageing. Each treatment cycle lasts 10 minutes – that's 10 minutes of uninterrupted bliss to practice mindfulness too.
Amazon Australia Vanity Planet Glowspin Gentle Cleansing & Exfoliating Face Brush
Clean, clear and control your skin with the next generation of facial brushes. This dual-speed, ultra-chic brush gently buffers and polishes the face to uncover radiant and smooth skin after just one use. Perfect for every skin type, this travel-friendly sized brush comes with a cleansing brush head, exfoliating brush head and a silicone brush head which is specifically for dry and sensitive skin types. Did we mention the handy pink storage case too?
Mermade Mini Waver
We're going back to a better time—the 90s. Channel your inner MTV diva with mini-waves akin to crimping, without all the hassle. With smaller barrels perfectly sized to 25mm each and 60% lighter than the Mermade Hair OG, this little sister has got some serious sass, delivering heat up to 210 degrees. We don't like to play favorites, but this waver might have just taken the top spot.
PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Classic
Overdue for a trip to the beautician? Stay at home instead and get results with the PMD (Personal Microderm Device), a favorite of Aussie Youtuber (and last year's PCAs finalist) Nikkia Joy. Completely safe and easy to use, the Patented Spinning Disc technology with Perfectly Calibrated Vacuum Suction to leave skin clean, fresh and glowing. Various discs are included for differing skin concerns, including a ‘training disc'. Brand new to Mecca—try it out now!
Want more skincare to compliment your routine? Check out The Best in Beauty for Every Budget in 2020!