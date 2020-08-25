Sofia RichieRose McGowan & Alyssa MilanoJeffree StarShop E!VideosPhotos

How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to the late legend on Monday, Aug. 24 by wearing "Black Mamba" jerseys during Game Four of the first round of NBA playoffs.

Kobe Bryant's memory shines on through those that play the game he changed forever.

Monday, Aug. 24 marks Mamba Day, a time to honor the legendary athlete seven months after he, daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash. The date has special significance (Kobe wore both No. 8 and No. 24 throughout his time on the Los Angeles Lakers), and yesterday would have marked his 42nd birthday. 

Vanessa Bryant marked the solemn day with an Instagram tribute to her husband of 18 years, and urged her millions of followers to support The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the vision Kobe and Gigi had for the future of women in sports.

During tonight's face-off between the L.A. Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, members of Kobe's former team wore their "Black Mamba" jerseys, which featured a No. 2 heart patch in honor of Gigi. Members of Kobe's Sports Academy also appeared virtually in the arena to watch Game Four of the first round of the NBA playoffs. 

Additionally, a Los Angeles City Council member announced the street located right outside Staples Center, the stadium Kobe called home for two decades, would be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard. 

To see how LeBron James and more NBA stars remembered their hero on Mamba Day, keep scrolling. 

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers wore their "Black Mamba" jerseys, which were designed by Kobe in 2018.

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
J.R. Smith

"His name comes up every single day," the Lakers player told reporters ahead of Mamba Day. "We chant his name after every break, after every huddle. We always speak of his memory. We speak of his mindset, how we can attach that to our team as individuals to collectively come together for this one common goal that we're all trying to strive to get."

Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James

"8•24 for ETERNITY!" the L.A. Lakers star and close friend of Kobe shared on Instagram as he arrived to Game Four of the NBA playoffs in a specially designed No. 8 jersey. 

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Allen Iverson

In an essay published in The Players' Tribune on Aug. 24, the retired NBA pro remembered Kobe as the "fiercest competitor I've ever seen." Iverson wrote, "You were a hero to me, too. Even though you were younger than me, I looked up to you because of how much you sacrificed, how much you gave to this game."

Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images
Russell Westbrook

The Houston Rockets player repped Kobe as he cheered on his team from the sidelines. 

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat shooting guard paid tribute to the sports legend as he arrived to his team's game against the Indiana Pacers. 

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
James Harden

The NBA star arrived to the Houston Rockets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a head-to-toe look inspired by the late athlete. 

