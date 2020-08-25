Jennifer Garner Has Never Been More Relatable as She Sobs After Finishing The Office

Cue the Michael Scott gif: "Okay, it's happening. Everybody stay calm! Everybody stay calm!"
On Monday, Aug. 24, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to share a relatable video of herself finishing up The Office. Spoiler alert: She was left in tears and her millions of followers couldn't relate to her more.
"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard," she captioned her post. "When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."
In her video, the actress was spotted wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt, which she used to wipe away her tears.
"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine...," Jennifer began her voice-over. "Guess what? We finished it and I guess that it gave me some really great feelings."
At one point, the Alias alum couldn't help but poke fun at herself as she sobbed in the video.
"Oh bless her heart, oh my goodness. Look who needed a big cry...," she quipped. "Maybe a shower would've been helpful. But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something."
Before wrapping things up, Jennifer suggested that her followers watch The Office if they haven't already. "It's wonderful," she closed.
It didn't take long for the star's fans and famous friends to chime in and discuss the hit comedy series. In fact, Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom, responded to Jennifer's Instagram.
"Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post," Jenna commented. "Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...)."
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley replied, "Oh my LORD this is the best thing EVER. Thank you." Dexter alum Julie Benz wrote, "OMG!!! THIS IS AMAZING!!!!! I'm crying too!!"
One fan added, "Our family has watched The Office no joke about 20 times. I cry every time at the end! I'm a mess but I love them!" Another user said, "I cried like a baby too!"
This isn't the first time in recent months that The Office has brought someone to tears. Back in May, John Krasinski hosted a virtual cast reunion to surprise two die-hard fans on their wedding day.
When a fan of the show, John, proposed to his longtime love, Susan, he decided to take a page from Jim Halpert's book. Like the sitcom character, John popped the big question at a gas station.
"So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique," John said during the actor's Some Good News (SGN) series. "The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right."
Soon after, the 40-year-old star offered to officiate the couple's wedding via Zoom. The catch? The actor would do it right then and there with the help of his former co-stars, which included Jenna, Steve Carell, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Phyllis Smith and Angela Kinsey.
With that, we'll leave you with an iconic Michael Scott quote that perfectly sums things up: "Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me."