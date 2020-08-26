Raye Boyce Reveals Her "Strange" Snack Obsession That You're Definitely Going to Want to Try ASAP

Beauty. Fashion. Motherhood. Raye Boyce makes it all look fun.
The 30-year-old beauty guru, who has 1.96 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, manages to balance her vlogging empire with her duties as mom to daughter Zoe, 17 months, and films relatable lifestyle videos for new mothers. But she knows she can't do that without taking care of herself first, telling E! News she tries to "have a mental break at least once a week."
As part of our Wellness Wednesday series, which has our favorite celebs and influencers open up about their self-care routines, Boyce revealed her "strange" go-to snack, the book that's provided her "clarity" and what she has to do every night before going to bed.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
My baby Zoe! She is literally the light of my life and brings me so much happiness! Just seeing her grow and develop and learn new things every day makes my life.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
I cannot go to sleep without washing my face and eating a midnight snack. If I don't do this I feel weird the next morning.
Your No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
I try to have a mental break at least once a week so that I could restart and refresh. It's much needed especially being a mom and an entrepreneur.
Your Go-To Snack:
My go-to snack at the moment is going to sound so strange: I like to take a flour tortilla with salted butter melted in a pan and then I top it with Nutella. I know it's weird! LOL, it's honestly like an easier version of a crêpe and that's why I love it.
Reading Recommendation:
A reading recommendation I have at the moment is a book called The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren. It really helps me have clarity on life and things that I don't understand.
Check out Raye's YouTube channel, ItsMyRayeRaye.