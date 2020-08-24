Ciara Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Ciara is on a mission!

Like many of us social distancing at home, the 34-year-old star has activated her fitness mode. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 24, Ciara told her 26 million followers her weight loss goal.

"48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow," she began her caption. "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's [sic] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."

In her post, the "Rooted" singer uploaded a makeup-free photo that showed off her glowing skin. Plus, she stunned in a white one-piece bathing suit that she paired with statement jewelry pieces.

While many would argue Ciara is already in shape, her weight loss journey comes exactly one month after she gave birth to a baby boy, Win. She and Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together in July and announced the special news in an Instagram post.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," Ciara's message read. "7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz."