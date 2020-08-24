Score Deals on These Lululemon Bestsellers While You Can!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lululemon has a lot of items on sale at the moment (how rare!), none of which you'll want to miss out on. From their cult-favorite yoga pants to unique finds like a dress, we've highlighted our favorite items from the sale below.
So be sure to shop these bestsellers now because they're selling out quick! You may just find your new favorite style.
Lululemon Align Pant II 25 Inch
The Align pants are super stretchy and comfy. We're loving the subtle camo print on this slightly cropped pair.
Reveal Short Digital Rain
Bike shorts are still on trend, and these offer a unique take with their "engineered open-hole artwork."
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28 Inch
How sweet is the pink hue of these high-waisted leggings? Their fabric has a cotton-soft feel.
Lululemon Align Jogger 28 Inch
Is there such a thing as too many pairs of joggers? Snatch up this cool camo pair with a high-waisted fit.
Pool Play Full Bum One-Piece
We love the summery hue of this one-piece swimsuit with a cute bow in the back. Its special fabric is UV protective.
Quick Pace Short Sleeve
This camo short-sleeve T might look simple from the front, but it has a cool criss cross design in the back. Its fabric offers UV protection.
Sheer Will High-Rise Tight 28 Inch Camo
Check out the cool camo mesh on these tights. They're made of an ultra-lightweight fabric that will keep you cool.
Love Tank Pleated
You can't go wrong with this pima cotton tank with pretty pleats in the back. We love its cherry hue.
Ebb To Street Tank
This pretty pink tank with a built-in bra is a perfect basic for working out. It's ideal for B or C cups.
All Aligned A-line Dress
This A-line dress is super comfortable and sweat-wicking. Shop it in three colors.
Cool Racerback Shorter Nulu
This yoga tank has a super-soft fabric and is sweat-wicking. It has a tight fit and hits right at your waist.
Up next, shop today's best sales. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!