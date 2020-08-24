Kylie JennerHannah FerrierMiley CyrusShop E!VideosPhotos
Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More In Talks For Dancing With the Stars Season 29

Carole Baskin and Chrishell Stause are just two of the names of possible celebrity dancers on Dancing With the Stars season 29, sources tell E! News. You'll never guess who else said no.

By Lauren Piester Aug 24, 2020 10:00 PMTags
Dancing With the Stars may be making a lot of changes for season 29, but apparently none of those changes involve making the cast list less chaotic. 

Sources tell E! News exclusively that Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche, and AJ McLean are all in talks to compete for the mirrorball trophy this season, and are close to being confirmed. Sources also say that Dr. Anthony Fauci, coronavirus expert, was asked, but declined to participate, which is really a shame. Just imagine Carole Baskin and Dr. Fauci standing on that stage together, awaiting the results of America's vote. 

The only official cast member who has been confirmed so far is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was asked to join the show by Chris Harrison after her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! aired. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. Until then, ABC won't be confirming or commenting on any cast reports. 

Get the full scoop on the potential season 29 cast below! 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
CONFIRMED: Kaitlyn Bristowe

The 35-year-old Canadian reality star, podcast host, and entrepreneur was the first (and so far, only) cast member to be confirmed. Chris Harrison gave her the good news during an interview after her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! She was on season 19 of The Bachelor and starred in season 11 of The Bachelorette

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
IN TALKS: AJ McClean

According to sources, the 42-year-old Backstreet Boy is in talks to join season 29, following in the footsteps of his bandmate Nick Carter and fellow boybanders Joey Fatone, Drew Lachey and Nick Lachey. On Aug. 24, he posted a video on Instagram about his workout progress, and explained that he's getting "prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks" though he couldn't say exactly what it is that's coming. "A lot of surprises from me," he said. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet, but I'm doing this for two reasons. One, to get in the best shape of my life and to be healthy and to be happy, physically and mentally and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is, but believe me, you'll know why based on that." 

Netflix
IN TALKS: Carole Baskin

Baskin, 59, made headlines earlier this year when she was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. She owns her own zoo and was accused by Joe Exotic of killing her ex-husband. She's also a YouTuber, and soon she might be a dancing star. Sources tell E! News she's in talks to join season 29. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
IN TALKS: Chrishell Stause

Stause, 39, is a real estate agent and one of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset. She's made headlines lately due to season three's portrayal of her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley, and sources tell E! News she's likely to participate in this season of DWTS. 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute
IN TALKS: Anne Heche

The 51-year-old actress is in talks to join the season, sources tell E!. She was recently known for roles on Chicago P.D., The Brave, and Quantico

KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
NOT PARTICIPATING: Dr. Anthony Fauci

Sources tell E! News that 79-year-old Dr. Fauci, the world-renowned immunologist who has been leading the U.S. through the coronavirus pandemic, was approached about appearing in season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. He declined. 

Season 29 is the start of a "new creative direction" for Dancing With the Stars. Tyra Banks has signed on as the new host and a new executive producer, while Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will no longer be a part of the show. Banks has promised that the season will be "so next level" while "still keeping the stuff that we know America loves." 

The coronavirus pandemic means there will be other changes this season as well, many of which have yet to be announced. There will likely be no in-studio audience, and all pros will have to quarantine separately from each other, even if they're married to each other.

The list of pros includes three married couples this season: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy; Sasha Farber and Emma Slater; and Pasha Pashkov and first-time pro Danielle Karagach

Britt Stewart is also joining as a first-time pro, and the first Black female pro the show has ever had. The other pros are Artem ChigvintsevBrandon ArmstrongSharna BurgessCheryl BurkeKeo MotsepePeta MurgatroydGleb Savchenko, and reigning champ Alan Bersten.  

The full cast will be announced on GMA on Sept. 2, and the season will premiere on Monday, Sept. 14. at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

