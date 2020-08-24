Watch Dad-to-Be and TikTok Star Dominic Toliver Guess Bizarre Celebrity Baby Names

Dominic Toliver knows his celebrity baby names.

For Monday, Aug. 24's all-new episode of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, the TikTok star played a round of "Name That Baby" with co-host Will Marfuggi.

"Got a little game that we've lined up for you," Will explained in the clip above. "It's called, 'Name That Baby!' I'm gonna list a bunch of names, some of them are going to be outrageous celebrity baby names and some of them are going to be names that have come from fictional characters."

This game was inspired by the fact that Dominic is expecting a baby girl with Isabella Kunst. And the dad-to-be is clearly familiar with his baby names as he dominated "Name That Baby."

The first name on deck? Gravity.

"I would go with real," Dominic guessed.

Will responded, "You're right! That is a real name."

Per the co-host, former flames and models Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree named their daughter Gravity in 2017.